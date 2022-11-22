Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- The Global "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents, Equipment, Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious, Autoimmune Diseases), Research, Forensic), End user (Hospitals, Diangostic labs, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in IHC, and availability of reimbursements for IHC tests. However, the high degree of consolidation in the by the major market players is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Prominent players operating in the global immunohistochemistry market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).



F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche) is a global biotechnology company engaged in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The company operates through two major divisions or segments, namely, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Diagnostics division consists of the four business areas: Centralized and Point of Care Solutions, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, and Diabetes Care. The company provides a range of immunohistochemistry products through the Tissue Diagnostics segment. The company has a presence across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.



Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company operates through three business segments, namely, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Diagnostics segment provides clinical instrumentation, test consumables, and software to healthcare professionals, and conducts its business through Core Lab Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Critical Care Diagnostics, and Anatomical Pathology Diagnostics segments. The company offers IHC products through Leica Biosystems, under the Anatomical Pathology Diagnostics and Core Lab Diagnostics segments. Products from these segments include chemical and immuno-staining instruments; reagents; antibodies; consumables; tissue embedding, processing, and slicing instruments; and related reagents and consumables. Slide cover-slipping and slide/cassette marking instruments and imaging instrumentation (including slide scanners) are offered by the company in the field of IHC. The company has its reach in about 60 countries and operates through 261 offices.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. is a leading player in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, providing application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, services, and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow in the fields of food, environmental and forensics, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, chemical & energy, and research. Agilent operates under three business segments—Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment is further segmented into six businesses: Genomics, Nucleic Acid Solutions, Pathology Solutions, Companion Diagnostics, Reagent Partnership, and Biomolecular Analysis. The company offers IHC products through the Pathology Solutions business, focused on cancer diagnostics and anatomic pathology workflows. The company has a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Major countries include the US, the UK, Australia, China, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Belgium, Denmark, Japan, and the Netherlands.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the immunohistochemistry market.



Based on the region, the immunohistochemistry market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to several factors, including increasing disposable income, rising healthcare spending, growing demand for quality medical care, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The rising prevalence of chronic ailments, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing academic and government investments in diagnostic research, and the presence of many market players are the other major factors driving the growth of the ihc market in APAC.



