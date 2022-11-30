Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- The Global "Fluid Management Systems Market by Product (Standalone (Dialyzers, Insufflators, Suction) Integrated Systems, Disposables, Accessories), Application (Urology, Nephrology, Laparoscopy) End User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The fluid management systems and accessories market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in fluid management systems, and an increase in government funds and grants worldwide for endosurgical procedures are driving the fluid management systems and accessories market. The untapped potential in emerging markets and the rising use of single-use disposable devices and accessories are also expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market. However, the high cost of endosurgical procedures and the lack of consumer awareness regarding diseases such as end-stage kidney disease is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The prominent players in fluid management systems and accessories market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Thermedx, LLC. (US), COMEG Medical Technologies (Germany), and EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany).



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) is one of the leading players in the fluid management systems and accessories market. The company is a global leader in dialysis products and has maintained its leading position in the market through a strong distribution network across North America, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers an exhaustive product portfolio in the hemodialysis as well as the peritoneal dialysis market, including dialyzers, bloodlines, hemofilters, tubing sets, and catheters. Fresenius focuses on strategic acquisitions to maintain its market position and increase its customer base. For instance, in February 2019, the company acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. (a US-based home dialysis leader) to expand its presence in the dialysis market, as well as the fluid management systems and accessories market.



Baxter International Inc. (US) was the second-largest player in the fluid management systems and accessories market in 2019. The company has a wide geographical presence that spans North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It has strong manufacturing capabilities, a strong sales force, and extensive customer support capabilities. The company recorded higher sales growth in China and Australia for renal care products. In order to sustain its leading position in the market, the company pursues organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. In May 2017, Baxter International introduced the AK 98 HD system. Similarly, in June 2019, the company introduced the Sharesource 2.0 Telehealth Platform.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market



The Asia Pacific fluid management systems and accessories market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the favorable environment for the growth of the fluid management systems and accessories market in Japan, Japan's Revitalization Strategy, penetration of key players into China's fluid management systems and accessories market, increasing infrastructure to support minimally invasive procedures in India, and growth of medical tourism and number of hospitals in Asian countries have contributed to the rapid growth of the fluid management systems and accessories market in the Asia Pacific.



