Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- The Global "3D Cell Culture Market by Type (Hydrogel, ECM, Hanging Drop, Bioreactor, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell, Toxicology, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Research, Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing focus on developing alternative methods to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research. On the other hand, a lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Key players in the 3D Cell Culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Avantor Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), 3D Biotek LLC. (US), Emulate Inc. (US), CN Bio Innovations (UK), Synthecon Incorporated (US), and InSphero AG (Switzerland).



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) offers 3D cell culture products through its Biosciences segment. Thermo Fisher has a wide customer base, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical laboratories, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and environmental and process control industries. The company has a strong geographic footprint and operates in more than 150 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. From 2019 to 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific has engaged in strategic developments such as product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to witness significant growth in the global 3D cell culture market with its strong product portfolio, continuous research and development activities, and broad geographic reach.



Merck KGaA (Germany) provides 3D cell culture products through its Research Solutions and Process Solutions business units. The company has focused on strategies such as collaborations to strengthen its position in this market. For instance, in May 2021, Merck collaborated with TU Darmstadt and Tufts University on Bioreactor designs to enable cultured meat production. The company also expanded its geographic presence by establishing the Merck Biotech Development Center in Switzerland. It invests substantially in R&D to provide innovative products. In 2021, the company invested USD 2.85 billion in R&D compared to USD 2.61 billion in 2020. With its strong R&D capabilities and product portfolio, the company is expected to maintain its leading position in the market.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the 3D cell culture market in 2021.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry are key factors supporting the growth of the North American market. The APAC market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



