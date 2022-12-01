Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- The Global "Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (e-Prescribing, PHM, Health Analytics, Practice, Patient & Referral Management), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), End User (Independent) - Global Forecast to 2027" The global ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for HCIT solutions, the rising number of outpatient facilities, rising funding-related initiatives by the government. However, the high infrastructure, maintenance and training costs leading to unwillingness of healthcare providers to adopt ambulatory EHR solutions in developing countries is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI, US), are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.



The Growth in this market is driven by the growing demand for HCIT solutions, the rising number of outpatient facilities, rising funding initiatives for improving the adoption of EHR. However, the high infrastructure costs, High cost of maintenance, and the unwillingness to adopt ambulatory EHR solutions in developing countries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Epic Systems Corporation (US) was the dominant player in the global ambulatory EHR market in 2021. An increasing number of healthcare systems that provide outpatient facilities are adopting Epic's EHR systems, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. AdventHealth (US), for instance, announced the implementation of Epic's EHR across its 50 hospital campuses and 1,200-plus care sites in February 2020. In June 2020, the Good Samaritan Board of Governors, based in Indiana, US, announced plans to use Epic's EHR solutions for its outpatient services medical record system at the Samaritan Center. In July 2020, University Health System (UHS), which provides outpatient healthcare facilities in the US remotely and virtually, implemented Epic's EHR solutions. The company focuses on innovating EHR solutions to maintain its position as a leading player globally. In this regard, the company developed an EHR tool that would use machine-learning algorithms and was tested by Stanford Health clinicians in April 2020. This tool helped predict if a patient suffering from COVID-19 will need intensive care.



Cerner Corporation (US) held the second position in the global ambulatory EHR market in 2021. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes Cerner PowerChart, Cerner Millennium, and Cerner CareTracker. The company also provides services for these solutions, such as consulting services, IT management & alignment, record retrieval, and network & security. Cerner's leadership in the market can be attributed to its efficient sales network and expansion strategies in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Over the years, the company has maintained its position in the market through continuous innovation in its EHR solutions. For instance, Cerner (US) collaborated with Amazon (US) in October 2019 for a project called Project Apollo. This project aimed to develop a next-generation cloud-based EHR platform. Cerner is consistently improving its product offerings by integrating its EHR solutions with other healthcare IT solutions, such as telehealth and patient portal platforms, to promote virtual patient care. The company collaborates with other healthcare IT companies such as ResMed (US) and Change Healthcare (US) for this purpose. With the outbreak of COVID-19 globally, virtual patient visits are being encouraged among healthcare professionals to avoid the spread of contagion



North America dominated the ambulatory EHR market in 2021



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the presence of a strong IT infrastructure in the region, the large number of COVID-19 patients, increasing investments and regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of EHR solutions, and the rising utilization of remote patient monitoring solutions and services for the management of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders. The presence of major market players in the US and a large number of outpatient healthcare facilities are further contributing to the growth of the market in the region.



