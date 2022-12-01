Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- The Global "Dental Laboratories Market by Material (Metal Ceramic, CAD/CAM Material (Zirconia, Glass Ceramic)), Equipment (Milling Equipment, CAD/CAM System, 3D Printing System, Scanner, Furnace), Prosthetics (Bridge, Crown, Veeners, Denture) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global dental laboratories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period. The market is projected to reach USD 46.5 billion by 2027 from USD 35.0 billion in 2022. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Laboratories Market"

224 – Tables

62 – Figures

299 – Pages



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the dental laboratories market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co, KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Schütz Dental GmbH (Germany), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), A-dec Inc. (US). Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems (US), Formlabs (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), SHINING 3D (US), and Zirkonzahn (US).



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=223694318



Dentsply Sirona (US) held the leading position in the dental laboratories market in 2021. The merger of DENTSPLY International and Sirona Dental Systems is one of the major mergers in the dental industry. With Sirona completely dedicated to equipment and DENTSPLY majorly to dental consumables, the merger resulted in the formation of Dentsply Sirona, which operates in more than 40 countries. The broad dental equipment portfolio of the company includes CAD/CAM systems, materials, imaging systems, and dental specialty products for endodontics, orthodontics, and implants.



Envista Holdings Corporation (US) is the second leading company in the dental laboratories market. Envista manufactures dental products that enable dental professionals to deliver better quality services. The company's Ormco Corporation division provides innovative aesthetic products, and the KavoKerr division has an extensive product portfolio for the dental laboratories market. The company emphasizes product development, product launches, and commercial investment. Investment in sales organizations, especially within the company's implant business and emerging markets, has proved critical to the growth strategy.



Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein) is one of the leading players in the dental laboratories market. The company has a broad product portfolio in the indirect restorative materials and lab side equipment markets, an important factor for its future growth. The company primarily focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as new product launches and partnerships to maintain its position in the market. For instance, in April 2021 and March 2018, the company launched Press and ceramic furnaces and Tetric CAD Composites Blocks respectively. In December 2019, the company partnered with Henry Schein Inc. (US) to distribute the new PrograMill One Milling System.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=223694318



The APAC Dental Laboratories market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The dental lab market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for 32.5% of the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of dental caries and various periodontal diseases is driving the demand for dental procedures and products, such as prosthetics and implants, in Europe. The emerging markets across the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at higher CAGRs during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific dental laboratories market is driven by several factors such as rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, increase in the number of dental laboratories, digitalization of laboratories, increasing adoption of CAD/CAM dentistry, increasing disposable income, and increased outsourcing of various manufacturing services in the region.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=223694318