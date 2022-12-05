Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- The Global "Digital Diabetes Management Market is projected to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 14.3 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the focus on the development and adoption of better solutions for diabetes care. Also, advancements in technologies have ensured the introduction of highly flexible solutions in the market. The increasing adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions and the growing use of connected devices and apps are some of the other major factors supporting market growth. However, factors such as the high device costs, lack of reimbursement in developing countries, and the higher acceptance of traditional diabetes management devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Key Market Players:



The prominent players operating in the global digital diabetes management market are Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), LifeScan, Inc. (US), Tidepool (US), AgaMatrix (US), Glooko, Inc. (US), DarioHealth Corporation (Israel), One Drop (US), Dottli (Finland), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), ARKRAY (Japan), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Care Innovations, LLC (US), Health2Sync (Taiwan), Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies (Germany), Azumio (US), Decide Clinical Software GmbH (Austria), Pendiq GmbH (Germany), and BeatO (India).



Medtronic (Ireland)



Medtronic dominated the digital diabetes management market in 2021. The firm's leading position in this market is attributed to its wide product portfolio, which includes insulin pumps, smart glucose meters, CGM systems, mobile applications, data management software, and services. The company has a wide geographic presence spanning across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Medtronic's digital diabetes management portfolio includes MiniMed 670 Systems, Guardian Connect CGM Systems, CareLinkdiabetes Personal Software, and StartRight Programs. In order to sustain its leading position in the market, the company focuses on launching new and innovative products and entering partnerships and collaborations with other players in this market.



F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)



Roche Diagnostics held the second position in the digital diabetes management market in 2021. The company offers connected glucose meters, CGM systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, smart insulin patches, and data management software. Under its flagship brand, Accu-Check, Roche offers a variety of digital diabetes management devices and software platforms that are widely used by end users across the globe. Roche also has a wide geographic presence spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company mainly focuses on product launches and partnerships & collaborations to maintain its leadership position in the market. In October 2018, Roche Diagnostics partnered with Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited (India) to offer an artificial intelligence-based digital diabetes coaching solution for the users of the Accu-Chek Active system.



Dexcom, Inc. (US)



Dexcom held the third position in the digital diabetes management market in 2021. The company dominated the continuous glucose monitoring systems market with its flagship Dexcom platforms. Its product portfolio includes CGM systems, such as Dexcom G6 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring (iCGM) System, Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM System, and Dexcom G4 PLATINUM CGM. It has 242 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide. Dexcom focuses on partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen its share in the digital diabetes management market. In recent years, Dexcom has partnered with a number of companies for the integration of its CGM system with other insulin pumps. For instance, in October 2017, Dexcom entered into a partnership with Insulet Corporation and floated a joint promotion for the users of Animas insulin pumps. The company focuses on expanding its presence in various geographies, which provides it with increased production capacities and enhanced customer experience and support. For instance, the company opened its new head offices in Canada and Scotland. The company also expanded its presence in other regions, such as Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.



"North America accounted for the largest share of the Digital Diabetes Management market in 2021"



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.4%, followed by Europe with a share of 29.0%. Factors such as the growing adoption of connected diabetes management devices, high adoption of diabetes management apps, growing demand for integrated hybrid closed-loop systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and government initiatives to promote digital health in the region are driving the growth of the digital diabetes management market in North America.



In the Asia Pacific, countries such as China and India have a high prevalence rate of diabetes, primarily due to the growing population, urbanization, and lifestyle changes. The increasing incidence of diabetes, rising awareness, high undiagnosed population, and the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets have driven the adoption of digital diabetes management solutions in the region.



