The Global "Infertility Treatment Market by Product (Equipment, Media, Accessories), Procedure (ART (IVF,ICSI, Surrogate), Insemination, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Patient Type (Female, Male), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global infertility treatment market size is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The decline in the fertility rate, increase awareness about the availability of infertility treatment procedures, rising number of fertility clinics, increasing public & private investments and growing technological advancements are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.



The infertility treatment market include major Tier I and II suppliers of infertility treatment equipment, media & consumables are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Biomedx (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), DxNow, Inc. (US), Nidacon International AB (Sweden), Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), SAR Healthline Pvt. Ltd. (India), and InVitroCare Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.



THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.



The Cooper Companies operates through two business units, namely, CooperVision (CVI) and CooperSurgical (CSI). The company offers a wide range of products and services focused on women's health, fertility, and diagnostics through its CooperSurgical business segment. This business unit markets its products under various brand names, such as ORIGIO (provides in vitro fertilization (IVF) products), Reprogenetics (provides genetic testing solutions), and LifeGlobal (providing media products as well as IVF laboratory air filtration products). Through offering a broad range of innovative technologies and services to clinicians and patients worldwide, the company aims to further strengthen its position in the market, by pursuing the strategy of acquisitions.



The company commercializes its products in over 100 countries and has its presence across the US, Europe, and the RoW. Some of its major subsidiaries include CooperVision International Holding Company (UK), Ocular Sciences SAS (France), CooperSurgical, Inc. (US), CooperSurgical Holdings Ltd. (UK), Cooper Medical, Inc. (US), The Cooper Companies Global Holdings LP (UK), Research Instruments Ltd. (UK), and TCC Holdings S.a.r.l (Luxembourg).



COOK GROUP



Cook Group is one of the leading companies in the field of medical device manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of infertility treatment devices and has a significant market presence globally. Cook focuses on strengthening its market position by adopting growth strategies such as expansions and collaborations. Cook Group has its new state-of-the-art distribution center in Singapore, which caters to the growing demands across India, Taiwan, and Thailand. Cook has its sales and marketing offices all over the globe, and its production facilities are based in Limerick (Ireland) and Canton (US). The company's notable subsidiaries include Cook Ltd. (UK), Sabin Corporation (US), Cook Vascular Incorporated (US), William Cook Europe ApS (Denmark), and Cook Medical Incorporated (US). The company primarily operates in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, and the US and distributes its products in 135 countries.



VITROLIFE



Vitrolife develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, and cultivation media related to assisted reproduction techniques. The company offers a wide range of products for various procedures, such as sperm preparation, oocyte retrieval, conventional IVF, ICSI, embryo culture, embryo transfer, vitrification, and slow freezing. Vitrolife is one of the first companies to dispense IVF laboratories with high standard ready-to-use culture media. The company operates under one business unit—Fertility segment—which develops, produces, and markets nutrient solutions (media), products for cryopreservation, and advanced disposable instruments such as needles and pipettes, as well as offers the time-lapse technology for assisted reproduction.



HAMILTON THORNE LTD.



Hamilton Thorne designs, manufactures, and distributes precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for the fertility, stem cell, and development biology research markets. The company offers its products and services under three major brands, namely, Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, and Embryotech Laboratories. The company has a wide customer base, including university research centers, fertility clinics, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies. The company's CASA (Computer Assisted Sperm Analysis) image analysis systems offer efficient and reliable studies of reproductive cells in the field of human fertility. With the aim to maintain its share in the infertility treatment market, the company is focusing on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and increase its revenue in this market.



FUJIFILM



FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation provides a wide range of innovative products in life sciences and medical media to assist advances in customer healthcare. The company also focuses on manufacturing reagents, and medical devices for researchers and clinicians working in cell therapy & regenerative medicine, assisted reproductive technology & cytogenetics, and industrial cell culture for the large-scale production of biotherapeutics and vaccines.



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing infertility treatment market, globally



Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about infertility are supporting the growth of the infertility treatment market in the region.



