Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2022 -- The Global "Collagen and Gelatin Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Disease, Dental, Surgical, Dural), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach 1,083 million by 2026 from USD 772 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



The global collagen and gelatin market is highly consolidated. Key players in the collagen and gelatin market include Integra LifeSciences (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US), Symatese (France), GELITA AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Belgium), Smith & Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US). The key players in this market are increasingly focusing on strategic expansions, partnerships, to expand their manufacturing capabilities and increase market presence.



The Growth in the collagen and gelatin market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, rising number of surgeries coupled with growing geriatric population, and investments in R&D. However, the availability of efficient and reliable substitute biomaterials is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the source Integra LifeSciences offers innovative solutions, including leading regenerative technologies, specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedic solutions. Its products are used for treating burn and deep tissue wounds and repairing the dura mater, nerves, and tendons. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies business segment offers soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products, collagen products, and small bone fixation & joint replacement solutions. The company's leading position in the market is attributed to its strong global footprint through distributors and agents.



Nitta Gelatin Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of gelatin, collagen, and other products derived from animals. Currently, the company operates in only one segment. The Collagen Material Business segment offers gelatin, collagen peptide, collagen casing, collagen, and other products made from animal bones and skin or fish scales and skin. The company has consolidated subsidiaries, including Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. (US), Nitta Gelatin Canada, Inc., Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., and Nitta Hong Kong Ltd.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the collagen market in 2020.



The collagen and gelatin market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC market is driven by rising geriatric population in Japan and China, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growth in the number of people suffering from pressure ulcers.



