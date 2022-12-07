Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- The Global research report "Fertility Test Market by Product (Ovulation Predictor Kits, Fertility Monitors (Urine, Saliva, Blood)), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription, Online), Application (Female, Male), End User (Home care, Fertility clinics, hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680 Million by 2025 from USD 472 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, the unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in women suffering from PCOS and the lesser precision to confirm ovulation using ovulation prediction kits are the factors that are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Fertility Test Market"

161 – Tables

35 – Figures

183 – Pages



Key Market Player



Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), Prestige Brands Holdings (US), bioZhena (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), AVA (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), Valley Electronics (Germany), Sensiia (UK), and Mira Care (US), among others are some of the major players operating in the global fertility test market.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139945432



The Growth in this market is primarily driven by by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries.



As of 2020, Swiss Precision Diagnostics holds the leading position in the global fertility test market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of fertility/ovulation tests for women. Clearblue is the flagship product of the company and has a very strong brand presence in countries such as the US, the UK, and Europe. Along with this, the company's wide distribution network and innovative marketing strategies are the key factors contributing to its dominant share in the market. With the aim to maintain its dominant share in this highly competitive market, SPD focuses on product launches as its key growth strategy.



Church & Dwight (US) held the second position in the global fertility test market. The company has a strong geographic presence with subsidiaries across seven countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil. Church & Dwight provides its fertility testing products to a large customer base through its wide distribution network across 130 countries. The company is focusing its efforts to increase awareness about issues related to infertility and help women understand their reproductive health and fertile window to improve the conception rate. Church & Dwight is expected to witness growth in the coming years due to its multiple initiatives to create awareness regarding fertility.



Prestige Brands Holdings (US) is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of OTC healthcare and household cleaning products in the US, Canada, Australia, and other international markets. It sold its women's healthcare, pregnancy, and fertility testing products under the brand e.p.t. As of January 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US), a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US), acquired the e.p.t brand from Prestige Brands Holdings. NFI is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures and distributes several brands of nutritional supplements in the Health and Beauty Care Category. With this acquisition, NFI entered into the womens health OTC market, and is focusing on enhancing its sales and marketing efforts so that it can expand into existing and new market channels. With its focus primarily on the increasing awareness on fertility and the development of technologically advanced products, the company is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139945432



North America dominated the global fertility test market in 2020



North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the fertility testing devices market in 2020. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to factors such as high prevalence of infertility, increasing awareness about fertility testing among women, the rising age of first-time pregnancies in women, and the easy availability of ovulation and fertility monitors through e-commerce websites.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=139945432