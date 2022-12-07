Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- The Global research report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Tube (Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy), Feeding Pump, Giving Set), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Diabetes, Neurological Disorder, Cancer), End User (Hospital, ACS, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Enteral feeding devices are important medical tools used to deliver medication and nutrients to prevent and manage various diseases. Growth in this market is largely driven by the shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition, the increasing incidence of preterm births, the growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. On the other hand, the complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices and insufficient reimbursements for enteral nutrition are some of the major challenges in the market.



Key players in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market



The prominent players in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danone S.A. (France), CONMED Corporation (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US), Moog Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Vygon Group (France), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Avanos Medical Inc. (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US). Other players in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market are Applied Medical Technology (US), Amsino International Inc. (US), Omex Medical Technology (India), Danumed Medizintechnik (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Fuji Systems Corporation (Japan), Kentec Medical Inc. (US), Vesco Medical LLC (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), Medela Inc. (Switzerland), Alcor Scientific (US), and Romsons Group of Industries (India).



Fresenius Kabi holds the leading position in the enteral feeding devices market. The company provides innovative enteral feeding products. Fresenius is a multinational company that provides products and services for hospitals, dialysis centers, and outpatient medical care facilities. The company operates through four major business segments—Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Vamed, and Fresenius Helios. Fresenius Kabi is a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. The company specializes in infusion therapy products, intravenously administered drugs, medical devices, and clinical nutrition products that are used to treat critically ill patients. The company offers enteral feeding devices under its Clinical Nutrition and Medical Devices business segments. The company is expected to maintain its leading market position in the coming years owing to its strong product portfolio, geographic presence, and brand name in the global market. Its market leadership can also be attributed to its strong distribution and subsidiary network worldwide, enabling it to serve customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Fresenius Kabi operates in over 100 countries worldwide.



Nestlé is a multinational health, nutrition, and wellness company. It manufactures and markets milk-based products, pharmaceuticals, baby foods and cereals, ophthalmic goods, and cooking aids. The company operates in seven major business segments—Powdered and Liquid Beverages, Petcare, Nutrition and Health Science, Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids, Milk Products and Ice cream, Confectionary, and Water. The company develops, manufactures, and markets science-based clinical nutrition solutions under its Nutrition and Health Science business segment. This segment provides enteral feeding devices. The company operates in over 186 countries across Zone EMENA (Europe, Middle East, and North Africa), Zone AMS (The Americas), and Zone AOA (Asia, Oceania, and Africa).



Cardinal Health is the one of the leading player in the global enteral feeding devices market. The company is a leading provider of enteral feeding products such as enteral feeding tubes and pumps. Cardinal Health is a multinational, integrated healthcare products and services company that provides solutions to hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacies, and physicians' offices. The company operates in two major business segments—Medical and Pharmaceutical. The company started to provide enteral feeding devices after acquiring the Patient Recovery business division from Medtronic in July 2017. Cardinal Health provides enteral feeding devices under the Medical business segment through direct or indirect distributors worldwide. The company serves in 100 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in 2020



During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for enteral feeding devices. Factors such as the increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and the rapid development of healthcare facilities in several APAC countries are driving the growth of this market. Key players have shifted their focus to emerging economies in these regions and are focusing on expansions and acquisitions to garner a greater market share in the coming years.