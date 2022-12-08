Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2022 -- The Global research report "Fetal Monitoring Market by Product (Ultrasound (3D & 4D), Fetal Electrodes, Telemetry Devices, Accessories and Consumables), Portability (Portable Systems), Method (Invasive), Application (Antepartum), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The fetal monitoring market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2026 from USD 3.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026. Fetal monitoring systems are used for image acquisition and to examine the heart rate and movement of a fetus to enable the detection of congenital anomalies and abnormalities in fetal growth. These systems are also used to examine the pulse rate and uterine contractions of a mother during labor. Fetal monitoring systems help enhance prenatal care quality, prevent maternal mortalities in cases of high-risk pregnancies, and diagnose congenital disabilities in a fetus.



The major players operating in this market are Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), EDAN Diagnostics, Inc. (China), Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden), Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Progetti Srl (Italy), TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea), ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc. (China), MedGyn Products, Inc (US), Dixion (Germany), Promed Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Advanced Instrumentations (US), BRAEL-Medical Equipment (Poland), GPC Medical (India), BISTOS (Korea), Mediana (Korea), Life Plus (India), ChoiceMMed (China), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Dott Medical Co. Ltd. (China), Monarch Meditech (India), and Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China).



The growth of this market is driven by the escalating prevalence of preterm births, favorable government policies, advanced technologies of fetal monitoring systems, and active product launches.



GE Healthcare (US)



GE Healthcare held the largest share of ~24% in the fetal monitoring market in 2019. The company offers a diverse range of products, such as fetal monitors and ultrasound systems, which offer accurate fetal monitoring at every stage of pregnancy. The company's acquisition of Monica Healthcare, a US-based company in 2017, strengthened its position in the overall fetal monitoring market.



With the inclusion of Monica Healthcare, a UK-based monitoring technology company, GE Healthcare's Maternal-Infant Care business has been expanded. This acquisition has improved GE Healthcare's mobile and digital offerings by providing clinicians and patients around the world with more innovative solutions for labor, delivery, and home care.



Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



In the fetal monitoring market, Siemens held the second position in 2019. The company specializes in the manufacturing of advanced ultrasound systems. The company has also entered into strategic partnerships with hospitals to provide services in the field of imaging, specifically in ultrasound. In July 2019, Siemens Healthineers and Braunschweig Municipal Hospital entered into a partnership for ultrasound technology. The new partnership in the field of ultrasound has helped to improve the availability of Siemens's devices, which will enable the company to increase its patient throughput, in addition to improving patient satisfaction.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



Koninklijke Philips N.V. ranked third in the fetal monitoring market in 2019. The company primarily focuses on launching innovative products in the market. In February 2019, the company launched the EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system. This product provides exceptional image quality and lifelike 3D scans to improve fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy. The EPIQ Elite for Obstetrics & Gynecology system combines innovative transducers and software to offer an integrated solution that enhances fetal assessment and meets the specific needs of obstetrics patients during the early stages of pregnancy. The introduction of such innovative solutions in the market helps the company hold a strong position in the fetal monitoring market.



"North America commanded the largest share of the fetal monitoring market in 2021."



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of an established reimbursement structure coupled with availability of experts in the North American countries.



