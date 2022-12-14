Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Blood Culture Tests Market by Method (Automated, Conventional), Product (Consumable, Media, Instruments), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Proteomic), Application (Bacteremia, Mycobacterial), End User (Hospital, Academic Research) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global blood culture tests market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infections, growth in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of automated instruments and a lack of skilled laboratory technicians are limiting the growth of this market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Blood Culture Tests Market"



199 – Tables

29 – Figures

190 – Pages



Key Market Player



Major players operating in the blood culture tests market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Luminex Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), IRIDICA (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (US), Anaerobe Systems, Inc. (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), BINDER GmbH (Germany), Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (China), Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bulldog Bio, Inc. (US), Axiom Laboratories (India), and HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=159606753



The major factors driving the growth of the blood culture tests are increasing number of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infections, growth in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases. On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of automated instruments and a lack of skilled laboratory technicians are limiting the growth of this market.



BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (US)



The company was the leading player in the global blood culture tests market, in 2019. The leading position of the company is majorly attributed to its strong brand image and robust product portfolio. Being an innovation-centric company, the company significantly focuses on research and development (R&D) activities to develop and launch advanced products in the market. For instance, the company obtained the CE mark approval for the BD Vacutainer UltraTouch Push Button Blood Collection Set (BCS) with Preattached Holder. Such approvals will help the company to expand its product offerings in the blood culture tests market.



BIOMÉRIEUX SA (FRANCE)



bioMérieux accounted for the second-largest share of the global blood culture tests market in 2019. The leading position of the company is attributed to its strong brand recognition. The company focuses on organic growth strategies to expand its presence in the blood culture tests market. In 2017, the company received FDA clearance for BPA and BPN culture bottles used with BACT/ALERT VIRTUO for the quality control testing of platelets.



THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (US)



Thermo Fisher Scientific was the third-largest player in the blood culture tests market, in 2019. The company has a strong portfolio of blood culture products, including blood culture instruments, blood culture instrument software, blood culture instrument accessories, blood culture media, and mycobacteria culture systems.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=159606753



North America will continue to dominate the blood culture tests market during the forecast period



On the basis of region, the blood culture test market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the blood culture tests market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence infections, and the presence of prominent players in the region.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=159606753