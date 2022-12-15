Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- Global medical power supply market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. North America commanded the largest share of the market. Market growth is mainly attributed to the strong base of healthcare facilities, especially hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, and the growing medical equipment production



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of PSUs vendors across major markets, increasing adoption of home healthcare devices.



The 200W and less segment of treatment planning systems products to hold major market share by 2025



Based on the converter type, the medical power supply market is segmented AC-DC power supply and DC-DC power supply. The AC-DC power supply segment is further divided into 200W and less, 201-500W, 501-1000W, 1,000-3,000W and 3000W and above. Among the AC-DC power supply products, the 200W and less segment held a major share of the market



Based on application, the radiation oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical power supply market



The diagnostic imaging systems segment is further divided MRI systems, CT scanners, X-ray Systems, Ultrasound Systems, Mammography Systems, PET Systems and other diagnostic imaging systems, Among these, MRI systems sub-segment dominated the market. The major share of the segment is attributed to the growing number of MRI machine installation base.



The external power supply segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Significant market growth and large share of external power supply segment can primarily be attributed to availabiliy of external AC-DC power in various wall plug-ins and freestanding models or desktop AC-DC power configurations to cater to hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinical laboratories, and physician clinics



North America is expected to dominate the global medical power supply market



Increasing number of vendors manufacturing medical power supply and a growing number of approvals for medical power supply are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards outsourcing for crubing manufaturing expense, which is increasing demand for medical power supply.



Advanced Energy Industries (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), TDK-Lambda Corporation (Japan), SL Power Electronics (US), XP Power (Singapore), Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (US), COSEL (Japan), FRIWO Gerätebau (Germany), Bel Fuse (US), MEAN WELL Enterprises (Taiwan), GlobTek (US), Wall Industries (US), SynQor(US), Inventus Power (US), and Astrodyne TDI (US) among others are some of the major players operating in the global medical power supply market.



