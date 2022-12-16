Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- The Global Prostate Health Market by Disease Indication (Prostate Cancer, PARP Inhibitors, Cytotoxic Drug, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), Tamsulosin, 5 Alpha Reductase, Prostatitis, OTC, Prescription (Rx), & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecasts to 2026. The global prostate health market is projected to reach USD 48.9 billion by 2026 from USD 31.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The prostate gland (the prostate) is an organ of the male reproductive system. The three most common forms of prostate disease are inflammation (prostatitis), non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH), and prostate cancer. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is defined as a medical condition affecting men. It involves the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland. While BPH rarely shows symptoms before the age of 40, the risk of contracting BPH increases with age. The condition affects nearly 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80. Treatment measures such as medications and surgery have been used for patients with BPH.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Prostate Health Market"



124 – Tables



11 – Figures



99 – Pages



Key Player



Some of the prominent players operating in the prostate health market are Eli Lilly and Company (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Abbott (US), and Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and other players.



Astellas Pharma held the leading position in the global prostate health market in 2020. The company offers alpha-blockers (HARNAL) for the treatment of BPH. The company focuses on product development to maintain its market position. For instance, in 2020, Astellas collaborated with two institutes of the University of Tokyo to develop innovative and new medical solutions.



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. held the second position in the global prostate health market in 2020. The company offers Zytiga, one of the highest-selling anti-cancer drugs, to treat prostate cancer. Zyntiga recorded sales of USD 1,900 million. The company experienced a net loss of USD 53 million in revenue in 2020. The company invested USD 12.2 billion in R&D, which consisted of 14.7% of the company revenue.



GlaxoSmithKline held one of the leading position in the global prostate health market in 2020. The company offers 5-ARIs (Avodart) and combination drugs (Jalyn and Duodart) to treat BPH symptoms. The company invests significantly in R&D activities, with more than 12,000 individuals dedicated towards R&DGSK showcases its products and participates in global events to increase its market visibility. The company has a strong presence in more than 95 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, with manufacturing units located in 13 countries.



North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the Prostate Health Market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 34.9% of the Prostate Health Market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and a large number of ongoing clinical research studies are driving the growth of the North American Prostate Health Market.



