According to the global research report "Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Precleaning, Automatic, Manual Cleaning, Disinfection), Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic), Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



All medical devices are required to be thoroughly cleaned and sterilized between each use to avoid infecting patients or causing illnesses. This report covers the different products used during the medical device cleaning process. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rise in healthcare expenditure, and an increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector.



The prominent players in the medical device cleaning market include Getinge Group (Sweden), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Steris PLC (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation) (US), 3M Company (US), Ruhof Corporation (US), and Sklar Surgical Instruments (US).



The growth in this market is driven by growing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide, the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



STERIS plc (US)



STERIS plc is the leading player in the medical device cleaning market. The company accounted for an estimated market share of 30-32% in 2021. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of medical device cleaning products. The company's leading position in the market is attributed to its significant focus on R&D activities and its wide distribution footprint across the globe. To garner a larger share of the medical device cleaning market, the company focuses on new product developments. STERIS also emphasizes on increasing its market presence and geographical network through acquisitions. It dominates the sterilization products and services market and also has a significant position in the disinfectants market. To further expand and maintain its leading market position, STERIS focuses both on organic and inorganic strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and agreements. STERIS also focuses on acquiring small to medium-sized players operating in the infection control market.



Getinge Group (Sweden)



Sweden-based Getinge Group held the second position in the medical device cleaning market in 2021. The company's leading position can be attributed to its continuous focus on innovation and product development. The company also focuses on partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to expand its geographic footprint and increase its customer base in the market. In June 2020, the company became one of the suppliers of Karolinska Institutet, a medical university in Sweden, having one of Europe's largest laboratories. It focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, agreements, and acquisitions, which enable it to further strengthen its market position.



Based on Region, North America holds the largest share in the medical device cleaning market.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 due to major players availability and advanced healthcare infrastructure.



