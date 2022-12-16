Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- According to the global research report "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global breast reconstruction market size is expected to reach USD 647 million by 2026 from USD 567 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.7%. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of breast reconstruction surgeries and rising incidences of breast cancer.



The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



The prominent players operating in the breast reconstruction market are Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Allergan Aesthetics (An AbbVie Company) (US), Sientra (US), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH (Germany), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Laboratories Arion (France), SILIMED (Brazil), HANSBIOMED (South Korea), RTI Surgical Holdings (US) and other players. Players in this market mainly focused on product launches/approvals, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence between January 2018 and January 2022.



Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnsons) (US) is the dominant player in the breast reconstruction market. The company has a strong portfolio of breast reconstruction products. It has established a significant footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin, South, & North America. It focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches. The company operates in this market through Mentor, which it acquired in January 2009. J&J has a strong presence in over 60 countries and a wide network of subsidiaries across the globe. It recently launched a new warranty program for all MENTOR breast implants sold in the US.



Sientra (US) is one of the leading players in the breast reconstruction market. Sientra is involved in manufacturing and providing plastic surgery solutions in the broader medical aesthetics market. The company has a strong market presence in the US. It focuses on product launches and acquisitions to strengthen its product portfolio and increase its share in the market. The company emphasizes expansion in this market. For instance, in 2018, the company opened a state-of-the-art Sientra Lab and Innovation Center of Excellence (SLICE) in the US.



North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market in 2020.



By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and technology advancement and quality improvement leads to FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products



