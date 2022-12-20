Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- The global market research report "Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The breath analyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the market is mainly driven by the stringent government regulation, growing alcohol and drug abuse and growing use of breathalzyers in detecting various diseases However, the accuracy and hygiene concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Breath Analyzer Market"



111 – Tables

28 – Figures

157 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57484012



Key Market Players



The major players in the global breath analyzers market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Lifeloc Technologies (U.S.), BACtrack, Inc. (U.S.), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Intoximeter, Inc. (U.S.), AK GlobalTech Corporation (U.S.), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada). An analysis of the market developments between 2017 and 2020 revealed that product launches, partnerships, and expansions, were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the breath analyzer market.



The Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breath alyzers in detecting various diseases.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57484012



Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada) is one of the major players in the breath analzyers market. Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (ACS) is a manufacturer and provider of alcohol interlocks and breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and healthcare professionals. The company offers drug testers, portable breath alcohol testers, alcohol interlocks, accessories, and sensors. In 2018, company launched RELIANT EMU, a remote alcohol monitoring device for compliance intervention of offenders on pre-trial, probation, or court order.



Lifeloc Technologies (US) is another leading player in the breath analyzers market. The company develops, manufactures, and markets portable handheld and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories and supplies of alcohol testing devices. The company operates in all prominent segments of the portable breath alcohol testing instruments market, including law enforcement, workplace, corrections, original equipment manufacturing, and consumer markets. In 2020, the company launched LT7 and LX9 breathalyzers. These are US DOT/NHTSAapproved breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and workplace markets designed to be user-friendly.



BACtrack (US) is a leading player in the breath analyzers market. The company manufactures and supplies a wide range of breath alcohol testers for personal and professional use. BACtrack was the first company to receive 510(k) marketing clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration to sell breathalyzers for personal use legally. Its end users include consumers, employers, schools, clinics, hospitals, military, and law enforcement agencies.



Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth rate in 2020



Based on region, the breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=57484012