Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- The global research report "Soft Tissue Repair Market by Product (Mesh/Tissue patch, Allograft, Xenograft, Suture Anchor, Interference Screws, Laparoscopic Instruments), Application (Hernia, Dural, Orthopedic, Skin, Dental, Vaginal, Breast augmentation) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 13.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), increasing incidence of trauma, and growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries. Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market are aiding the market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of these products is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Soft Tissue Repair Market"

161 – Tables

50 – Figures

200 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216009453



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the soft tissue repair market include Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic Plc. (IE), LifeNet Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), ACell Inc. (US), Tissue Regenix Group Plc (UK) and Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. (NZ). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as acquisition, product launches, and expansion to increase their presence and reach in the soft tissue repair market.



ARTHREX, INC. (US)



Arthrex, Inc. held the leading position in the soft tissue repair market, with a share of around 35–37% in 2021. The company has a robust portfolio of soft tissue products, with a very strong presence in the fixation segment. With products such as suture anchors and grafts, the company further seeks to strengthen its position in the soft tissue market.



SMITH & NEPHEW PLC. (UK)



Smith & Nephew Plc. is a dominated the global soft tissue repair market with a share of around 8-10% in 2020. It offers suture anchors, synthetic mesh, absorbable strap fixation devices, hernia meshes, tissue separating meshes, and biologic meshes. It also has multiple manufacturing unit across US. Due several strategic initiative such as expansion and acquisition company remains top player in 2021. For example, Smith and Nephew opens new commercial hub in Copenhagen, Denmark to better serve customers across the Nordic region. Moreover, it acquires the Extremity Orthopedics business of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation in 2021.



JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US)



Johnson & Johnson (US) offers soft-tissue attachment products through its subsidiary Ethicon. It offers absorbable strap fixation devices, open absorbable strap fixation devices, polypropylene hernia systems and plugs, hernia meshes, tissue separating meshes, and biologic meshes. J&J's wide geographic reach has played an important role in its market leadership. Ethicon also benefits through synergies with its parent company in R&D, technological know-how, business strategies, and project implementation experience.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216009453



BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY (US)



BD offers most of its biosurgery products, including soft-tissue attachment products, through the BD Interventional segment. The acquisition of C.R. Bard helped the company to expand its portfolio of soft-tissue attachment products.



STRYKER CORPORATION (US)



Stryker Corporation is constantly expanding itspresence in the bone-graft substitutes market through organic and inorganic growth strategies. The acquisition of Wright Medical NV in November 2020 has substantially helped the company to expand its bone-graft substitutes portfolio. Advanced bone-graft substitute offerings under the VITOSS and BIO brands are helping the company to capture significant revenue share in this market.



MEDTRONIC PLC. (IE)



Medtronic plc offers soft-tissue attachment products through its subsidiary—Covidien. Covidien offers synthetic monofilament meshes, composite meshes, and biologic meshes. The company also offers tack applicators for mesh fixation. Medtronic offers its mesh fixation tacks under the brand name—ProTack.



ZIMMER BIOMET (US)



Zimmer Biomet (US) plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets orthopedics products, including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, foot and ankle artificial joints and dental prostheses. It holds significant share in the market due to broad product range and inorganic growth strategies such as Relign was acquired by Zimmer Biomet to help fill an important gap in their sports medicine business



"North America segment accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by Region"



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 43.5% of the market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of an advanced healthcare system in the region, high and growing number of surgical procedures, higher adoption of advanced products, and the presence of several leading market players in the US.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=216009453