Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- According to the global research report "Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation, SCS, TENS, RF Ablation, Infusion Pumps), Application (Neuropathy, Cancer, Facial, MSK, Migraine), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based) & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global pain management devices market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period Pain management devices are used to manage chronic and acute pain in patients suffering from various types of disease conditions, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders, among others. These devices restore the ability to do everyday activities, decrease the need for oral pain medications, and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from these conditions. However, product recalls and high procedural costs likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.



Some of the prominent players operating in the pain management devices market are Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter International (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker (US), Smiths Medical (US), Moog Inc. (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Atricure (US), Nevro Corp. (US), Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece), InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US), Teleflex, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Epic Medical (Singapore), Bioness (US), Microtransponder (US), Neuronano (Sweden), Gimer Medical (Taiwan), Bluewind Medical (Israel), Soterix Medical Inc. (US) and other players.



Medtronic is the leading player in the pain management devices market. The company, as part of its marketing and sales strategy, focuses on rapid and cost-effective product delivery to its global customers. Additionally, the company maintains strong relationships with physicians and providers to gain a detailed understanding of their requirements. The company has gained a major share in the neuromodulation market because of its diversified product portfolio, widespread geographical presence, focus on inorganic growth strategies, strong focus on R&D, and aggressive marketing and sales strategies.



Boston Scientific is one of the key players in the pain management devices market. Through its Rhythm Management segment, the company provides neuromodulation products, such as rechargeable spinal cord stimulators and microstimulators for managing neuropathic pain. Moreover, Boston Scientific has a strong geographic presence in more than 40 countries globally. The company markets and distributes its products to ~13,000 hospitals, clinics, outpatient facilities, and medical offices in over 100 countries worldwide.



Abbott is among the major players in the pain management devices market. The company's leading position can be attributed to its wide product portfolio. The firm focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies.



North American pain management devices market to dominate the market during the forecast period.



North America dominated the pain management devices market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. North America has been among the frontrunners in developing pain management devices services in the healthcare industry. The pain management equipment market in the US is expected to offer growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing incorporation of pain management devices in the ambulatory care centers. Many major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the pain management devices industry.



