The Global "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, Wearable), Sampling (Stack, Manual, Passive), Pollutants (Chemical, Particulate Matter, Biological), User (Government, Petrochemical, Power plant, Residential) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global air quality monitoring system market is valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as rising levels of air pollution, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, and ongoing initiatives toward the development of environment-friendly industries. Adding to this, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, and the increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution also supports the growth of this market.



The air quality monitoring systems market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), 3M (US), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), General Electric (US), Emerson Electric Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), and TSI Incorporated (US), among others.



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is one of the leading providers in the global air quality monitoring systems market. Its vast product range and wide geographical presence across key markets like North America, Europe, the APAC, and Africa are the key factor accounting for its large share in this market. Thermo Fisher has a robust product portfolio consisting of gas analyzers, air samplers, monitoring systems, particulate matter monitors, probes and other accessories, and focuses on vigorous R&D activities and continuous product development. Recently in March 2021, the company launched the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler which is a surveillance solution for in-air pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Other recent product launches include Orbitrap exploris GC 240 MS, Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS, TriPLus 500 gas chromatography headspace autosampler, SOLA iQ total sulfur analyzer and TSQ 9000 triple quadrupole GC-MS systems, among others. Their products are manufactured according to international safety standards, thus making firm a leading player in this market.



Siemens AG (Germany) is also a leading player in the global air quality monitoring systems market, owing to its wide geographic presence and strong R&D capabilities. Siemens has a robust sales and distribution network in more than 190 countries, inclusive of Europe, the Americas, APAC, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has a robust manufacturing base with ~285 major production and manufacturing facilities located across the world. A vast product range and continuous product development owing to huge investment in significant R&D initiatives is expected to strengthen its position in the AQM market. Siemens also has a strong presence in the CO2 and O2 measurement industry owing to its Symaro range of air quality sensors, used for demand-controlled ventilation. Siemen's strong industry presence and robust brand recognition in the AQM market is expected to increase its market share during the forecast period significantly.



Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth in the air quality monitoring systems market by region



The global air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional market for air quality monitoring products, whereas the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries in this market are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income among the middle-class population. These developments have led to increased government spending by various regional governments, modernization of industrial and public infrastructures, and rising penetration of cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies (especially in rural areas).



The APAC is among the major contributors to air pollution on a global scale and also has a large patient population due to growing pollution levels. The APAC region has manufacturing hubs for various industrial products such as chemical products, petrochemical processing, and metals & mining, among others. Thus, this region is experiencing increasing demand for air quality sensors and monitors that are mainly driven by large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries, and continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced products.



