Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- The Global research report "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Product (EMR/EHR, VNA, RIS, LIS, PIS), Deployment (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud), Component (Software, Services), Pricing (Spot Pricing), Service (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS), End User - Global Forecasts to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global healthcare cloud computing market is projected to reach USD 89.4 billion by 2027 from USD 39.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of EHR, e-prescribing, telehealth, mHealth, and other healthcare IT solutions due to COVID-19; the increasing adoption of big data analytics, wearable devices, & IoT; increasing cloud deployment in the healthcare industry; better storage, flexibility, and scalability of data offered by cloud computing; the proliferation of new payment models and cost-efficiency of the cloud; and the dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs. Conversely, data and security concerns and complex regulations governing cloud data centers are factors expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market"

317 – Tables

54 – Figures

394 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=347



Key Market Player



Key players in the healthcare cloud computing market include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), CareCloud, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), eClinicalWorks (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Sectra AB (Sweden), GE Healthcare (US), Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (US), DXC Technology (US), INFINITT Healthcare, Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Hyland Software, Inc. (US), salesforce, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), VEPRO eHealth Solutions (Germany), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), and EnSoftek, Inc. (US).



Amazon Web Services, Inc. has a strong brand name and offers a robust portfolio of products & services in the healthcare cloud computing market. The company's wide geographic operations help in mitigating various risks associated with dependence on selected regions. The company focuses on the expansion of its product portfolio through the launch of new products. In February 2021, the company launched Amazon Lookout for Vision. In December 2020, the company launched Amazon HealthLake, a US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act eligible service for healthcare and life sciences organizations. AWS's business operations are spread across the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Microsoft Corporation is a technology giant that provides cloud computing services under the Intelligent cloud segment. Microsoft has a strong focus on R&D and commits significant resources to develop technologies, tools, and platforms spanning digital work and life experiences, cloud computing, and device operating systems and hardware. The company conducts R&D at its facilities in the US, India, China, the UK, Canada, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Israel. Microsoft conducts its business operations across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Athenahealth, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based services and mobile applications for medical groups and health systems. The company delivers cloud-based services for revenue cycle management & medical billing, electronic health records, patient engagement, care coordination, population health management, and clinical intelligence & decision support. It has a strong presence in North America through its R&D, manufacturing, sales, distribution, and service facilities.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=347



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of eHealth solutions and services. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-science companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, post-acute organizations, consumers, and lab companies. Allscripts significantly focuses on enhancing its existing portfolio and broadly invests in R&D activities to develop innovative products and attain a competitive advantage in the market. The company invested 12.89% of its revenue in R&D in 2020. Allscripts also focuses on upgrading its products and adopting various expansion modes for strengthening its presence in the eHealth market. For instance, the company launched Avenel, machine learning, mobile-first, and cloud-based EHR.



CareCloud, Inc. is among the top providers of healthcare cloud computing solutions. The company provides cloud-based platforms for revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, patient experience management, and telemedicine solutions for high-performance medical groups.



"In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the healthcare cloud computing market"



The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare cloud computing market in 2021, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America can be attributed to several factors including favourable government initiatives, and high healthcare expenditure in North America, among other factors. Additionally, many healthcare cloud computing companies are headquartered in the region, which adds to the lucrative atmosphere.



Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region, which can be attributed to the increasing adoption digital health solutiins in the region, reforms in China's healthcare infrastructure, India's rapidly growing healthcare industry, and health IT program implementation in Australia and New Zealand.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=347