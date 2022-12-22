Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- According to the new global market research report "Healthcare BPO Market by Outsourcing Models, Provider (Patient Care, RCM), Payer (Claims Management, Billing & Accounts), Life Science (R&D, Manufacturing, Sales & Marketing (Analytics, Research)), & Region (Source, Destination) – Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global healthcare BPO market is projected to reach USD 468.5 billion by 2026 from USD 296.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Healthcare BPO is a practice in which healthcare organizations outsource their business operations to third-party organizations. The need to reduce rising healthcare costs, increasing demand for niche services and need for structured processes and documentation are compelling payers and providers to outsource their business processes to low-cost countries in order to reduce their operational costs. On the other hand, the fear of losing visibility and control over business processes and data security and privacy concerns are the major factors expected to restrain the market growth.



Some of the prominent players operating in the Healthcare BPO market are Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Xerox Corporation (US), WNS (Holdings) Limited (India), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), IQVIA (US), Mphasis (India), Genpact (US), Wipro (India), Infosys BPM (India), Firstsource Solutions (India), IBM Corporation (US), HCL Technologies (India), Sutherland Global (US), GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Omega Healthcare (India), R1 RCM (US), Invensis Technologies (India), UnitedHealth Group (US), Sykes Enterprises (US), Parexel International (US), Access Healthcare (US), and Akurate Management Solutions (US), among others



Growth in this market is primarily driven by the need to reduce rising healthcare costs and the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) are compelling payers and providers to outsource their business processes to low-cost countries in order to reduce their operational costs.



The major source geographies that primarily outsource most of their non-core activities to third parties include North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Accenture was the largest player in the healthcare BPO market. Being a pioneer in the healthcare BPO, Accenture has successfully established a brand of its own. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company mainly offers management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. Accenture provides a variety of services and solutions for strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations to deliver end-to-end services and solutions to clients in more than 120 countries across the globe.



Cognizant was the second-leading player in the healthcare BPO market. It is a publicly held company, was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New Jersey, US. The company offers IT consulting, enterprise information management (EIM), and business process outsourcing services across the globe. The company provides healthcare IT solutions and services to physicians and healthcare organizations for population health management, accountable care, and value-based initiatives.



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the third-largest player in the healthcare BPO market. TCS, a pioneer in offering innovative, best-in-class consulting and IT solutions and services, such as assurance services, digital enterprise, engineering and industrial services, business services, application services, managed infrastructure services, financial services, logistics, and managed services. Through its life sciences and healthcare segment, the company offers business process consulting services to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers. TCS operates in more than 50 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



North American healthcare BPO market to register the largest and highest growth from 2021 to 2026



North America dominated the market, with a share of 48.6% in 2020, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increased pressure to reduce healthcare costs and improve services and changing government regulations in the healthcare industry. Growing need for costs curtailment and process efficiencies among pharmaceutical companies is further expected to boost the market growth in coming years.



