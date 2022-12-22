Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2022 -- Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size, Growth by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, ACOs), Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies) - Global Forecast to 2027. The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 from USD 27.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, the increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs. However, data breaches, and lack of skilled analysts are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Key Market Players



Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the population health management market.



Cerner Corporation (US) was one of the leading market players in the population health management market in 2021. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes HealtheIntent, Cerner Millennium and Cerner CareTracker. It also provides services for these solutions, such as consulting services, IT management & alignment, record retrieval, and network & security. Cerner's leadership in the market can be attributed to its efficient sales network and expansion strategies in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market through continuous innovations in its PHM solutions. Cerner is consistently improving its product offerings by integrating its PHM solutions with other healthcare IT solutions such as telehealth, EHR, and patient portal platforms to promote virtual patient care. The company collaborates with other healthcare organizations such as Baystate Health (US) and Hampshire and Isle of Wight (HIOW) (US) for this purpose.



Epic Systems Corporation (US) was another leading player in the global population health management market in 2021. The company focuses on innovating PHM solutions and improving its geographic presence through partnerships with different market players to maintain its position as a leading player globally. Epic partnered with Javits Center (US) and Teledoc Health (US) to improve population health initiatives for healthcare organizations. The company's population health management software, Healthy Planet, brings in data from any standard-based EHR or compatible data source to give external providers tools to review and resolve care gaps through a web-based care management portal.



North America dominated the population health management market in 2021



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the stringent government regulations supporting the use of EHRs, the need for reducing healthcare costs, need for value-based care, as well as the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies, such as Cerner Corporation (US), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), and Epic Systems Corporation (US).



