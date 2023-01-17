Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- Legionella Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 296 million in 2022 to USD 439 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing need for rapid diagnostics, increasing incidence of disease, growing advancements in bacterial testing, and water testing regulations. However, a lack of reimbursement and difficulties in detection may affect market growth.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173145333



Browse in-depth TOC on "Legionella Testing Market"



146 – Tables

47 – Figures

208 – Pages



Key Market Player



The major players operating in this legionella testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Pall Corporation (Danaher) (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Environmental Safety Technologies, Inc. (US), Hydrosense (Scotland), Accepta Ltd. (UK), LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada), BioAlert Solutions (Canada), Pacific Water Technology (Australia), Aquacert Ltd. (UK), DTK Water (UK), Sens Solutions (Spain), Genomadix, Inc. (US), and Phigenics, LLC (US).



In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) held the leading position in the Legionella testing market. The company has maintained a leading position in the market through its strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Thermo Fisher has a strong direct and indirect distribution network across the globe. Thermo Fisher adopts organic and inorganic growth strategies.



In 2021, Merck accounted for second largest share of the Legionella testing market. Merck's leading position in this market can be attributed to its strong global sales and distribution network. It has also increased its focus on R&D. Merck's R&D investments and capital allocation strategies will fuel its future growth and ability to remain competitive. In addition, Merck's strategies, which involve acquisitions, aim to strengthen its position in the market. In June 2020, the company acquired Resolution Spectra Systems S.A.S. (France).



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173145333



North America is the largest regional market for legionella testing market



The global market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The North American market growth can be attributed to the growing incidence of legionella-related diseases and growing elderly population.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=173145333