Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- According to the new market research report "Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Body Composition Measurement, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bone Densitometer Market is projected to reach USD 378 million by 2027 from USD 299 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Bone Densitometer Market"

The Factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of bone densitometers is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



In 2021, GE Healthcare accounted for the largest share of 52–55% of the bone densitometers market. The company focuses on providing bone densitometers to various clinical research centers. It has a significant global footprint, owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The company's Lunar Aria combines advanced technologies with an understanding of the challenges of offering cost-effective bone care. It is, therefore, the ideal osteoporosis diagnostic system for private practices and smaller hospitals.



Hologic Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies medical imaging systems as well as surgical and diagnostic products for women's health. The company introduced the first bone densitometer with its proprietary DXA technology (Quantitative Digital radiography) in 1987. Under its Skeletal Health business segment, the company has Horizon DXA, which is a dual-energy X-ray system for the evaluation of bone density and other body composition assessments.



North America dominated this market with the largest share in 2021



In 2021, North America dominated this market with the largest share. This can be attributed to the high consumer awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and the presence of key market players in the region.



Key Market Player



The players mapped in bone densitometers market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), AMPall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L'acn L'accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzhen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Trivitron Healthcare (India), OsCare Medical Oy (Finland), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), and Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China). These companies adopted strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and product launches to enhance their presence in the restorative dentistry market.



