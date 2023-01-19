Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- AI in Drug Discovery Market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027 from USD 0.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 45.7% during the forecast period. Growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships, the need to control drug discovery & development costs are some of the major factors bossting the growth of this market. On the other hand, a lack of data sets in the field of drug discovery and the inadequate availability of skilled labor are some of the factors restraning the growth of the market at certain extent during the forecast period.



AI in Drug Discovery Market



The growth of this Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market is driven by the growing need to control drug discovery & development costs, and growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships, On the other hand, a lack of data sets in the field of drug discovery and the inadequate availability of skilled labor are some of the factors challenging the growth of the market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market"

177 – Tables

33 – Figures

198 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151193446



Prominent players in Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market:



NVIDIA Corporation (US),

Microsoft Corporation (US),

Google (US),

Exscientia (UK),

Schrödinger (US),

Atomwise, Inc. (US),

BenevolentAI (UK),

NuMedii (US),

BERG LLC (US),

Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US),

Insilico Medicine (US),

Cyclica (Canada),

Deep Genomics (Canada),

IBM (US),

BIOAGE (US),

Valo Health (US),

Envisagenics (US),

twoXAR (US),

Owkin, Inc. (US),

XtalPi (US),

Verge Genomics (US),

Biovista (US),

Evaxion Biotech (Denmark),

Iktos (France),

Standigm (South Korea), and

BenchSci (Canada).

Players adopted organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product upgrades, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global AI in Drug Discovery Industry.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151193446



NVIDIA CORPORATION (US)



NVIDIA is among the world leaders in the visual computing business. It has a well-established geographic footprint and deals with key OEMs or ODMs. The company continues to lead in the development of new products for AI. In order to maintain its leading position in the market, the company focuses on adopting different organic growth strategies. For instance, in September 2018, NVIDIA launched the NVIDIA Clara platform. In October 2017, the company launched the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC). NVIDIA GPUs help in extracting AI insights from several pharmaceutical datasets, which, in turn, help in the quick identification and development of novel drugs. Tos sleverage this advantage, in August 2019, the MELLODDY Consortium (Machine Learning Ledger Orchestration for Drug Discovery) joined forces with NVIDIA to accelerate the AI drug discovery process.



MICROSOFT CORPORATION (US)



Microsoft is one of the prominent players operating in the AI in drug discovery market. The leading position of the company can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and extensive product portfolio in this market. The company's cloud-based Azure platform helps pharmaceutical and life science companies to accelerate innovation and improve operational outcomes. The company majorly focuses on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to maintain its foothold in the market. For instance, in November 2017, the company launched Azure Databricks. In addition, in May 2017, Microsoft (US) collaborated with Indegene (US) with an aim to deliver next-generation commercial cloud applications to life science professionals. Such developments help the company to maintain its strong position in the AI in drug discovery market.



North America is expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market in 2022.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global AI in drug discovery market in 2021 and also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America, which comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico, forms the largest market for AI in drug discovery. These countries have been early adopters of AI technology in drug discovery and development. Presence of key established players, well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and high focus on R&D & substantial investment are some of the key factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this market