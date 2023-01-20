Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2023 -- According to the new global market research report "Infection Control Market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases; the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements in sterilization equipment; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. The growing number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies will also support the growth of the market in the coming years.



Rising adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices;



Globally, the number of surgical procedures performed annually has increased significantly due to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. This has increased the demand for disposable medical products or single-use products that can be disposed of after use, reducing the chances of infection transmission. The rising per capita healthcare spending and the increasing importance of maintaining hygiene and sterility are also expected to increase the demand for single-use medical nonwoven products. The outbreak of pandemics such as H1N1, SARS, and COVID-19 and viral diseases such as Zika virus, yellow fever, Ebola, and dengue has also increased the demand for single-use medical nonwoven products.



The Infection Control Market for protective apparel and textiles is expected to witness significant growth owing to hospitals' rising focus on reducing the risk of HAIs. This trend is expected to increase the use of premium barrier-enhanced medical nonwovens such as gloves, drapes, gowns, face masks, and other apparel. The proper and effective sterilization of instruments, drapes, and supplies used in operating rooms, emergency treatment areas, and intensive care units significantly reduces the chance of infection. Single-use systems, such as tubing, capsule filters, single-use mixers, bioreactors, product-holding sterile bags, and other components are typically pre-sterilized, eliminating the need for sterilization before use. This has increased the demand for single-use medical devices, providing growth opportunities for market players offering sterilization products and services. Thus, single-use medical nonwovens and medical devices are expected to witness the highest demand as medical providers seek to improve the safety of blood collection, catheterization, drug delivery, and invasive surgical procedures.



Key Market Player



The global infection control market is fragmented and highly competitive, with various players governing major shares in the sterilization, disinfection, and endoscope reprocessing markets. Some of the major players governing the overall infection control market include Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS plc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Sotera Health LLC (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), and Metrex Research Corporation (US). However, in the last few years, a number of smaller players have emerged from niche markets and are competing with global players based on price and technological innovation. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.



STERIS plc is a leading company in the infection control industry and is a leading provider of sterilization products and services. The company's broad product portfolio is its key strength. STERIS markets an array of contract processing services using gamma irradiation, electron beam processing, and EtO technologies, along with a range of laboratory testing services. It also has a strong geographic presence across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. The company derives most of its revenues from North America, specifically the US market. It dominates the sterilization products and services market and also has a significant position in the disinfectants market. To further expand and maintain its leading market position, STERIS focuses both on organic and inorganic strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and agreements. In 2020, it announced the addition of X-ray services to its facilities in Thailand, adding to its existing gamma irradiation capacity. STERIS also focuses on acquiring small to medium-sized players operating in the infection control market. It acquired Key Surgical (US) and Medisafe Group (UK) in the past few years to strengthen its presence in the global market.



Getinge AB holds a significant market position in both the sterilization products & services and disinfectants markets. Getinge has built an extensive product portfolio of infection control products. The company offers flusher disinfectors, washer-disinfectors, and cart washer-disinfectors in this market. It derives a majority of its revenue from the developed regions of North America and Europe. The US accounted for 33% of the Group's sales and was the only country that accounted for more than 10% of total sales in 2020. The company has a diversified consumer base that includes hospitals, medical device & pharmaceutical companies, and universities. In June 2018, the company became one of the suppliers of Karolinska Institutet, a medical university in Sweden, having one of Europe's largest laboratories. It focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, agreements, and acquisitions, which enable it to further strengthen its market position. In the last three years, Getinge has launched a number of products, such as steam sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and biological indicators, in the market. These products offer procedure efficiency and low-processing time, aiding the overall sterilization or disinfection process.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the market



The Asia Pacific infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, the large patient population, and the rising incidence rate of COVID-19 cases are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.