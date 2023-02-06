Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- A healthy diet is essential for healthy skin. Eating the right skin health foods can help keep your skin looking and feeling its best. With the rise of the global health and wellness trend, skin health foods have become increasingly popular. The global skin health foods market is expected to reach $ 2651.5 million by 2026.



Skin health foods are packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that can help keep your skin hydrated, nourished, and protected from environmental pollutants and other stressors. These foods are usually high in antioxidants, which help boost the skin's natural defenses. The most common skin health foods include fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and seeds.



Currently, Skin health foods (dermatology functional foods) market is projected to reach USD 2,651.5 million by 2026 from USD 1,929.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing consumption of nutrient-enriched foods to improve overall health, high incidence of allergic diseases, growth in health awareness among consumers, and increasing R&D and production capacity for functional food and beverage products. Moreover, untapped emerging markets in developing countries are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players. The skin health foods market is segmented into indication like skin conditions, anti-aging and anti-allergy.



Fruits, such as blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi, are loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce inflammation. Vegetables, such as kale, spinach, and broccoli, are high in vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, which helps protect the skin from UV damage. Fish, such as salmon and mackerel, are high in omega-3 fatty acids and are great for keeping skin supple and hydrated. Nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, are high in essential fatty acids that help keep skin hydrated and smooth. And seeds, such as chia and flax, are great sources of essential fatty acids, which are essential for healthy skin.



In addition to eating skin health foods, it's important to stay hydrated with plenty of water. Water helps to flush out toxins, keep skin hydrated and nourished, and promote healthy cell growth. Drinking green tea and herbal teas can also help keep your skin looking its best.



By indication, the skin conditions segment accounted for the largest share of the skin health foods market in 2020.



On the basis of indication, the skin conditions segment accounted for the largest share. Nutritional factors namely, small peptides, minerals, vitamins, macronutrients, and micronutrients work together to maintain skin barrier functions, changes in nutritional status that alter skin structure and function can directly affect skin appearance and the increasing awareness of consumers with respect to nutraceuticals and functional foods, are expected to mainly drive the market growth for this skin conditions segment.



North America dominated the skin health foods market in 2020



North America accounted for the largest share of the skin health foods market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising awareness of the benefits of functional foods in improving skin health, is responsible for the large share of North America in the skin health foods market.



Key Market Player



Some of the prominent players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Danone SA (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US) and Amway (US).



Skin health foods is a rapidly growing market, and its impact on healthcare delivery is only beginning to be realized. With advancements in technology and increasing demand for connected medical devices, the skin health foods (dermatology functional foods) market is expected to continue to grow, revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered.



Recent Developments



In 2021, Grupo Arcor and Ingredion Incorporated (US) began a joint venture to broaden food & beverage ingredient offerings to customers in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay.



In 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) acquired Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients, representing a significant expansion of ADM & global alternative protein capabilities to meet the growing demand for plant-based foods and beverages.



In 2021, IFF completely merged with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences(US) business. The combined company will operate under the name IFF.



In 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) announced a new soy crushing facility in North Dakota to meet the increasing demand for renewable products. it would be the first-ever dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery to meet fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers, including renewable diesel producers.



