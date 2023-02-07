Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- The global surgical sealants market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period. Surgical sealants are materials used to permanently seal wounds, surgical incisions, and other tissue. They are used to close wounds, repair surgical incisions, and to prevent leakage of fluids and gases.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements in wound closure technology are the major factors driving the growth of the global surgical sealants market. The rising geriatric population and the increasing awareness of new technologies are also expected to further boost the market growth.



Currently, Surgical Sealants Market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence and incidence rates of various disorders such as obesity and CVDs; increasing incidence of trauma; and growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries, which has led to an increase in surgical procedures being performed across the globe. Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth. Better cosmetic outcomes are also increasing their adoption in cosmetic procedures across the globe.



The surgical sealants market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into natural sealants, synthetic sealants, and others. Natural sealants are derived from naturally occurring substances, including collagen, fibrin, and albumin. Synthetic sealants are made from synthetic materials, such as polyethylene glycol and polyvinyl alcohol. Request for assumptions & how numbers were triangulated.



By product, the natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical sealants and adhesives market



Based on product, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural/biological sealants and adhesives segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that sealants derived from natural polymers provide superior biocompatibility, reduced immune response, and in vivo degradability as compared to synthetic sealants; and are used to repair injured tissues and reinforce surgical wounds, having replaced common suturing techniques.



Tissue sealing dominated the surgical sealants and adhesives market in 2019



By indication, the tissue sealing segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical sealants and adhesives market, followed by surgical hemostasis and tissue engineering in 2019. The large share of the tissue sealing segment can be attributed to the increasing use of tissue sealants and glues with the increasing number of surgeries being performed annually the need to manage blood loss during these procedures, and the growing number of people suffering from sports-related injuries.



The cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to witness the rising adoption of biosurgery products during the forecast period



By application, the cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical sealants and adhesives market, followed by general surgery, and CNS surgery in 2019. The large share of the cardiovascular surgery segment is attributed to the increasing use of sealants and adhesives in CVD surgeries to overcome the challenges such as friable tissue, coagulopathy, poor visualization of the surgical field, and poor bleeding-site accessibility. Surgical sealants also help stop bleeding from adhesions at the time of re-operative cardiac surgery and from diffuse surfaces with capillary bleeding. With the increasing incidence of CVDs due to rising obesity and lifestyle-related disorders, the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures are set to increase, thereby leading to the growing adoption of sealants and adhesives.



By application, the surgical sealants market is categorized into cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, and others. Cardiovascular surgery is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



Regionally, the surgical sealants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, and the availability of advanced medical technologies.



The prominent players in this market are Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company [C.R Bard (US)], Ethicon, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), CSL Limited (Australia), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), MicroVal (France), GEM Srl (Italy), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Péters Surgical (France), and Tissuemed Ltd (UK).



Recent Developments



In 2019, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) launched VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) to manage bleeding during surgery.



In 2019, CSL opened its new global headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, for the fostering and supporting of collaborations between academic biomedical research and industry, creating important linkages in the translation for new medicines for unmet medical needs.

