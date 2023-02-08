Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Legionella Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 296 million in 2022 to USD 439 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. ,as businesses around the world look to protect their employees, customers and other visitors. Legionella testing is becoming an increasingly important part of many businesses' safety and health protocols. As awareness of Legionella bacteria and the threat it poses to the health of building occupants grows, so does the demand for testing to ensure that Legionella levels in water systems remain low.



In this blog post, we'll take a look at the current state of the Legionella testing market, the key drivers of its growth and the challenges it faces. We'll also look at the different types of Legionella tests available, the benefits they offer, and the importance of conducting regular testing.



List of Key Players:



The major players operating in this legionella testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Pall Corporation (Danaher) (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Environmental Safety Technologies, Inc. (US), Hydrosense (Scotland), Accepta Ltd. (UK), LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada), BioAlert Solutions (Canada), Pacific Water Technology (Australia), Aquacert Ltd. (UK), DTK Water (UK), Sens Solutions (Spain), Genomadix, Inc. (US), and Phigenics, LLC (US).



The Legionella testing market is driven by a combination of factors, including the need to meet regulatory requirements, the risk of Legionella-related illnesses, and the increasing awareness of the bacteria's potential health risks. As more countries introduce regulations requiring testing for Legionella, the market for testing services is expected to grow. Additionally, an increasing number of businesses are recognizing the need to protect their employees, customers and other visitors from potential Legionella-related illnesses, and are investing in testing services to do so.



There are several types of Legionella tests available, including culture-based testing, qPCR testing, ELISA testing, and ATP testing. Each type of test has its own benefits and drawbacks, and the most appropriate test will depend on the needs of the particular application. Culture-based testing is often used in situations where a comprehensive picture of the bacteria present in a water system is needed. qPCR testing is more sensitive than culture-based testing and is therefore used when a higher level of accuracy is needed. ELISA testing is used to measure the presence of Legionella-specific antibodies, while ATP testing is used to measure the levels of ATP present in a water system, which can indicate the presence of Legionella.



Regular testing for Legionella is essential for businesses to ensure the safety of their occupants. Testing can identify the presence of Legionella bacteria before it can cause illness, allowing businesses to take action to reduce the risk of Legionella-related illnesses. It can also help to ensure compliance with local regulations, and provide peace of mind to businesses and their customers.



The global Legionella testing market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as businesses around the world increasingly recognize the importance of testing for Legionella. As awareness of the risks posed by Legionella bacteria grows and more countries introduce regulations requiring testing, the demand for testing services is expected to increase. It is essential for businesses to ensure they are conducting regular testing for Legionella to protect their employees, customers and other visitors from potential harm.



This report categorizes the global legionella testing market into the following segments and subsegments:



By Test Type



Culture Methods

Urinary Antigen Tests

Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests

PCR



By Application



Water Testing

IVD Testing

Other Applications



By End User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Water & Other Industries

Other End Users



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments



In December 2021, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US) acquired Reference Laboratories (Finland) to expanded the company's international reference laboratory presence.

LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. (Canada) launched launched GeneCount qPCR, a rapid onsite molecular testing solution.



Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) acquired SunDream Group (Taiwan) to boost its environmental testing capabilities, as SunDream is the second-largest player in the environmental testing segment in Taiwan.



