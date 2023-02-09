Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- The global mycoplasma testing market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of mycoplasma-related infections in humans and animals. Mycoplasma infections are caused by a group of bacteria which are known to be the smallest free-living organisms. These infections can cause a wide range of medical conditions in humans, such as urinary tract infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, and sinusitis. Furthermore, mycoplasma infections can also cause diseases in animals, such as mastitis, arthritis, and respiratory infections. As a result of the growing prevalence of mycoplasma-related infections, there has been an increased demand for mycoplasma testing services.



Currently, Mycoplasma Testing Market size is valued at an estimated USD 689 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the global mycoplasma testing industry is driven by factors such as the growing concerns over cell culture contamination, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and rising pharmaceutical R&D activities and investments.



Mycoplasma testing involves the use of various techniques to detect the presence of mycoplasma in a sample. These techniques include culture-based testing, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and immunofluorescence. Each of these techniques has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the choice of testing technique usually depends on the specific requirements of the laboratory.



The global mycoplasma testing market is segmented on the basis of technique, end user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into culture-based testing, ELISA, PCR, and immunofluorescence. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories, and others.



The assays, kits, & reagents products segment accounted for the largest share of the mycoplasma testing market, by product & service segment, in 2019



The mycoplasma testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services based on product & service. In 2019, the assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for this markets largest share. The frequent purchase of these consumables compared to instruments and the increasing use of kit-based techniques for mycoplasma testing are the essential factors driving this market segments growth.



Cell line testing segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on application, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, and end-of-production cell testing. In 2019, the cell line testing segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies drive this market segments growth.



The market for mycoplasma testing is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of mycoplasma-related infections, growing demand for rapid and accurate testing techniques, and the increasing use of mycoplasma testing in drug discovery and development. In addition, the increasing availability of advanced testing technologies and the rising investment in research and development activities are also driving the growth of the market.



The major players operating in the global mycoplasma testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), American Type Culture Collection (US), Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd. (Israel), Creative Bioarray (US), Mycoplasma Experience (UK), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), Agilent Technologies (US), Biotools B & M Labs, S.A. (Spain), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), GenBio (Canada), Minerva Biolabs GmbH (Germany), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Savyon Diagnostics (Israel), Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc. (US), Clongen Laboratories, LLC (US), and ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (Canada).



