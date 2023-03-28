Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2023 -- The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is projected to USD 3.3 billion by 2027 from USD 1.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2022 and 2027. Factors such as technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities drive the market growth. However, factors like dearth of skilled professionals and high development and production costs are restraining the growth of this market.



The global 3D bioprinting market is highly fragmented, with many players operating in the market. The top two players in the market-BICO Group AB (US) and 3D Systems, Inc. (US) (Allevi Inc.)-accounted for a share of ~10-15%. There are many small, medium, and emerging companies in this market, accounting for around 85-90% of the market. Therefore, the intensity of competitive rivalry in the 3D bioprinting market is low.



Drivers: Increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries:



The increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries has been a major driver of the market. 3D bioprinting enables the production of complex 3D structures, which are difficult to produce using traditional methods. This has enabled the production of complex drug molecules and formulations, as well as cosmetic products such as artificial skin, hair follicles, and other tissues. The increasing demand for 3D bioprinted products in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries has been a major driver of the market.



Opportunities: Rising demand for organ transplants:



3D bioprinting is a rapidly growing field in the medical industry. It is a process of creating living tissues and organs from a computer aided design model. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way medical treatments are done. 3D bioprinting has the potential to address the ever increasing demand for organ transplants, which is currently outstripping the available donor organs. This technology can provide an ethical and efficient approach to creating organs for transplant. Additionally, 3D bioprinting has the potential to reduce costs associated with organ transplants. As the technology continues to improve, the market for 3D bioprinting is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.



The Research Organizations and Academic Institutes subsegment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the 3D bioprinting market in 2021.



On the basis of end users, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into research organizations and academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and hospitals. Research organizations and academic institutes form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment in this market. This can be attributed to the increasing collaborations between academic & research institutes and key market players for developing novel 3D-bioprinted products.



North America is the largest region and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the 3D Bioprinting market in 2021.



Based on region, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The significant government and private investments to develop advanced 3D bioprinting technologies, the high adoption rate of these technologies, and the presence of key market players in the region are responsible for the large share of North America in the 3D bioprinting market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



