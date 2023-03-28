Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2023 -- The Global Medical Waste Management Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027 from USD 9.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Growth in the medical waste management market is mainly driven by factors such as the increase in acquisitions by leading players in the market and increasing focus on technological advancements for medical waste management services. However, high capital investment is the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The major players operating in this market are Stericycle (US), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (US), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), REMONDIS SE & CO. KG. (Germany), BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC (US), Daniel Sharpsmart, Inc. (Australia), Republic Services, Inc. (US), EcoMed Services (US), GRP & Associates, Inc. (US), BWS, Inc. (US), MedPro Disposal (US), GIC Medical Disposal (Canada), Gamma Waste Services (US), Triumvirate Environmental, Inc. (US), EPCO (Saudi Arabia), All Medical Waste Australia PTY. LTD. (Australia), Casella Waste Systems (US), Pro-Disposal (Georgia), SSO Medical Waste Management (US), SafeGuard Waste Solutions (US), MedWaste Industries, Inc. (US), Dulsco (Dubai).



Impact of Non-Hazardous Waste on Medical Waste Management Market:



The impact of non-hazardous waste on the medical waste management market is significant. Non-hazardous waste makes up a large portion of the waste generated by healthcare facilities and requires proper disposal. By disposing of non-hazardous waste in an appropriate manner, hospitals and other healthcare facilities can reduce their risk of contamination and potential litigation. Additionally, proper disposal of non-hazardous waste can also help reduce healthcare costs by reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills or incinerators.



Examples of how non-hazardous waste impacts the medical waste management market:



Non-hazardous waste streams can increase the cost of medical waste management, as it must be sorted and disposed of separately. This can increase labor and operational costs, as well as the cost of disposal.



Medical facilities must ensure that non-hazardous waste is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner, which adds additional costs such as special packaging and transportation fees.



Non-hazardous medical waste can take up valuable storage space, as it must be stored separately from hazardous waste. This can limit the capacity of a medical facility and increase costs.



Non-hazardous medical waste is not eligible for certain types of recycling or reuse programs, which limits the potential for cost savings and sustainability initiatives.



Impact of Infectious Waste on Medical Waste Management Market:



Increased Regulatory Requirements: The management of infectious waste is heavily regulated, and is subject to numerous local, state and federal laws. This creates a need for medical waste management companies to ensure that they are in compliance with all applicable regulations, which can result in increased costs and administrative burdens.



Increased Risk of Liability: Infectious waste management requires extra caution and care since it can contain hazardous materials. Medical waste management companies must take extra steps to ensure that infectious waste is properly handled and disposed of in order to minimize liability risks.



Increased Risk of Contamination: Infectious waste can contain dangerous pathogens, which can contaminate other materials or people if not properly managed. This can lead to the spread of disease or other health risks.



Increased Pressure on Resources: Infectious waste management requires additional resources, such as specialized personnel and equipment, which can put a strain on medical waste management companies.



Increased Public Awareness: The public is becoming increasingly aware of the risks associated with infectious waste, which can lead to more scrutiny of medical waste management companies and their practices.



North America is the largest regional market for medical waste management market



The global medical waste management market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for medical waste management market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rising focus on appropriate waste management and focus on providing healthcare facilities for health conditions like diabetes.



