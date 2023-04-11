Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- Veterinary Diagnostics Marketis projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growth in the companion animal population, the increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases, the rising demand for animal-derived food products, the rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26017452



Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Diagnostics Market"



480– Tables



61– Figures



450 – Pages



Key Market



The prominent players in the veterinary diagnosticsmarket are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (China), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), BioNote, Inc. (South Korea), Biogal Galed Labs (Israel), Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy), IDvet (France), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland), BioChek (Netherlands), Fassisi GmbH (Germany), Alvedia (France), SKYER, Inc. (South Korea), Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Biopanda Reagents (UK), Precision Biosensor Inc. (South Korea), Skyla Corporation (China), and EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany).



Driver: Increasing disease control and disease prevention measures



With previous epidemic outbreaks, there has been increased vigilance regarding the re-emergence of diseases that have been declared eradicated. In 2011, rinderpest (caused by the virus Rinderpest Morbillivirus) was declared eradicated by the UN FAO and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). However, both agencies urged countries to remain vigilant for its re-emergence. The Global Rinderpest Action Plan includes optimising diagnostic tools to help in emergencies, which involves constant diagnostic checks as a preventive measure.



Furthermore, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, eight major zoonotic breakouts were reported. Every year, thousands of Americans get sick from diseases spread between animals and people. Six out of every ten diseases in humans are zoonotic, making it crucial that nations strengthen their respective capabilities to prevent and respond to these diseases. This intensifies the need for regular monitoring of animal health, especially livestock. Consequently, it can be expected that the growing prevalence and incidence of animal diseases will boost the demand for innovative diagnostic products to detect, monitor, and limit disease outbreaks. The availability of advanced diagnostic technologies is expected to help veterinarians provide better diagnosis and treatment, which will drive the overall market for veterinary diagnostics worldwide. Additionally, continuous research, innovations, and awareness programmes will enable market players to gain long-term competitive advantages, thus strengthening their positions in the veterinary diagnostics market.



Opportunity: Increased use of PCR testing panels to rule out the COVID-19 virus in animals



Amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, animal health authorities have been carrying out tests to understand how the virus affects animals. So far, research studies have shown that felines are more susceptible than other animals. Testing also shows that the virus spreads less from animal to animal as opposed to human-human or human-animal.



Enquiry Before Buying this Report:



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=26017452



Challenge: Lack of animal healthcare awareness in emerging countries



Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and some Southeast Asian countries are home to a large companion and farm animal population. However, animal health expenditure in these countries is lower than in developed North American and European countries. This is mainly due to a lack of awareness among pet owners and veterinarians about the healthcare services available for animals. Furthermore, these countries' farm animal health expenditure is primarily focused on therapeutic treatment. Veterinary diagnostics are not widely used in large animal practises in these countries. Thus, although emerging markets have a high growth potential, lack of awareness will be a key challenge for the growth of the veterinary diagnostics market in these regions.



The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the veterinary diagnostics market during the forecast period



Based on products, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of new infectious diseases such as SARS-CoV-2 viral infection and the increasing demand for rapid diagnostics in animals are driving the growth of this market.



The clinical biochemistry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the veterinary diagnostics market during the forecast period



Based on technology, the market is segmented into clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, and other veterinary diagnostic technologies (including microbiology and histopathology tests). In 2021, the clinical biochemistry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the veterinary industry, clinical biochemistry analysis is conducted to diagnose diseases, screen disease progression, and monitor responses to therapy, which leads to the highest growth in the global market.



The veterinary reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary diagnostics market



Based on end users, the market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes & universities. Veterinary reference laboratories are the major end users in the global market, accounting for a share in 2021. Complex and highly specialized diagnostic tests are performed only at a few large reference laboratories across the world. Reference laboratories provide a wide array of testing services that may not be possible in clinics and hospitals, which leads to the largest share in the global market.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in pet adoption, increasing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China, are contributing to the growth of the APAC veterinary diagnostics market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26017452