Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- The report Pulse Oximeter Market by Product (Equipment, Sensor), Type (Portable/Table-Top Pulse Oximeters), Technology (Conventional, Connected), Age Group (Adult, Infant, Neonatal), End Users (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Pulse oximeter market growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures and hospitalizations worldwide, the outbreak of infectious respiratory diseases, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases are some of the key factors driving the market for pulse oximeters.



Key Market Players

The prominent players in the global pulse oximeters market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (China), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare) (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), MEDITECH Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Medline Industries, LP (US), ChoiceMMed (China), Dr Trust (US), Shanghai Berry Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Promed Group. Co., Ltd. (China), Tenko Medical System Corp. (US), HUM GmbH (Germany), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bitmos GmbH (Germany), Tecno-Gaz S.P.A. (Italy), Shenzen Unicare Electronic Co., Ltd (Germany), and Visionflex Pty., Ltd (Australia).



Drivers: rising incidence of respiratory diseases



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia are among the most prevalent respiratory diseases worldwide. In COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, the airways of the lungs are obstructed, making it difficult to move air in and out of the lungs and eventually leading to low oxygen concentrations in the blood.



Patients experiencing hypoxia due to COPD, asthma, and pneumonia require supplemental oxygen (oxygen therapy). Pulse oximetry is a noninvasive test to measure oxygen saturation in breathless and acutely ill patients. The measured amount shown on the screen of the pulse oximeter reflects the saturation of red blood cells with oxygen. The oxygen level may also help determine whether the patient requires supplemental oxygen (American Lung Association, 2021). As a result, the growth in the number of patients suffering from respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia is expected to drive the demand for pulse oximeters in the coming years.



Restraints: Regulations and accuracy concerns for OTC pulse oximeters



Medical products approved to be sold directly to consumers without prescription from relevant medical authorities are referred to as "OTC" medical products. OTC pulse oximeters do not need FDA clearance and can be bought directly from any pharmacy without a prescription. However, there are concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of pulse oximeters bought over the counter.



Opportunities: Expansion of medical device companies in emerging economies



Emerging economies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to medical device players operating in the pulse oximeter market. Governments like India and China continuously improve their investments in healthcare modernization and value-based care systems. Emerging countries are also becoming manufacturing hubs for healthcare products such as generic pharmaceuticals and medical devices.



In the past few years, medical device manufacturing has witnessed significant growth in the APAC region. The current development trends among players indicate even greater potential in the coming years.



The connected devices segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on technology, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into conventional and connected devices. The connected devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing need for advanced inbuilt connected device technologies, and high adoption of wireless pulse oximeters in home care and ambulatory care settings for continuous patient monitoring of patients with chronic lung disease.



The adult age group segment accounted for the largest share in the pulse oximeter market



Based on age group, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into adults (18 and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). In 2021, the adults segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, the growing demand for remote patient monitoring devices, and the rapid increase in the geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The hospital end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeter market



Based on end users, the pulse oximeters market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of various chronic respiratory diseases leading to increased hospitalisation, leading to the adoption of monitoring devices such as oximeters during the diagnostic and treatment stages.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the pulse oximeter market



The Asia Pacific pulse oximeter market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast. The presence of low-cost medical devices, rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, and the large patient population are the key factors driving the growth of the APAC pulse oximeters market during the forecast period.



