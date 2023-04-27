Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- The Aptamers Market valued at an estimated USD 151 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 342 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Growth of aptamers market is attributed to factors such as increase in number of clinical trials for development of aptamer-based therapeutics, increase in awareness about advantages of aptamers as compared to antibodies, rising investment in pharmaceutical R&D, and rising prevalence of chronic and rare diseases to increase the demand for aptamer-based therapeutics and diagnostics. Growth in the venture capital funding for research on aptamers and growing collaborations with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, low market acceptance as compared to antibodies is likely to restrain the market growth while shortage of skilled & trained professionals may challenge market growth to a certain extent.



Key Market Players:



Some of the key players operating in the aptamers market include Aptamer Group (UK), Raptamer Discovery Group (US), SomaLogic Inc., (US), Aptamer Sciences, Inc. (South Korea), Aptagen, LLC (US), Maravai Lifesciences (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc. (Canada), Aptus Biotech (Spain), Base Pair Biotechnologies (US), AMSBIO (UK), Novaptech (France), Bio-Techne (US) among others.

DNA Aptamers Industry Dynamics



Drivers: Rising awareness of the advantages of aptamers over antibodies



While antibodies have certain limitations in targeting small molecules, aptamers perform better in targeting small molecules. They can bind to small molecules and dyes and thus be easily used in conventional diagnostic kits, extending their use to point-of-care diagnostics. This, in turn, will ensure a greater market value and increase in acceptance of aptamers in addressing both therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Also, aptamers can bind to large molecules. Nearly 98% of the molecules tend to be proteins, making it easier to discover biomarkers and diagnostic kits.



Restrains: Low market acceptance as compared to antibodies



One of the major drawbacks of aptamers is their low affinity. Even if aptamers can target a wide variety of molecules, studies have shown that they do not have high affinities for all types of molecules. The oligonucleotide structure of aptamers can limit certain interactions between the aptamer and the target molecule. Additionally, aptamers targets are mostly present in blood plasma or cells that are accessible from blood plasma. This leads to their exposure to renal filtration, nuclease degradation, or liver or spleen uptake. Hence, despite their advantages over antibodies, aptamers have low market acceptance and low adoption potential within the scientific society, which results in low market penetration. This is likely to restrain the growth of the market.



Opportunities: Growth in the venture capital funding for research on RNA aptamers



Many aptamer development companies are identifying the potential of aptamers for use in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. These players are now focusing on securing funding from various investors to expand their offerings and strengthen their positions in the market. Therefore, increasing venture capital funding is projected to drive the growth of the market. SomaLogic, Inc. (US), Aptamer Group (UK), and Base Pair Technologies (IS) are striving to expand their capabilities in the market. Investor funding has enabled the companies to achieve their strategic goals.



Challenges: Shortage of skilled & trained professionals



The development of aptamers and aptamer-based products requires skilled expertise. Also, modified forms of SELEX are needed to apply aptamers for various therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. These processes are highly technical and involve the use of various complex instruments and laboratory documentation systems. All these factors make aptamer development a tedious process and thus limit its uptake among researchers. Highly skilled and trained professionals are needed to carry out modifications; currently, there is a dearth of sufficient workforce in the market. Therefore, the shortage of professionals working in aptamer-related research is projected to restrain the market growth.



Asia Pacific XNA Aptamers market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The global aptamers market is segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of this market. The largest share of North America is attributed to the availability of funds to develop innovative technologies, the presence of prominent market players, and growing collaborations among companies. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising R&D activities on aptamers, the development of aptamer-based products, and the rising focus on drug discovery and development.



Recent Developments

- In August 2021, Aptamer Group, Ltd. and BizCom Japan, Inc. entered into a distribution and marketing agreement to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan.

- In August 2021, Aptamer Group entered a partnership with ProAxsis Limited. As per the partnership, Aptamer Group will develop validated Optimer ligands against critical targets for ProAxsis's diagnostic assays

- In July 2021, Aptamer Sciences, Inc. was selected by the Korean government to support a non-clinical project for a new drug development project for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine and will receive a research grant of about USD 0.51 million for one year through this project.



