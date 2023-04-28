Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2023 -- The report "Digital Pathology Market Size, Growth by Product( ArtificiaI Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type(Human, Veterinary), Application( Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User( Pharma, Academia, Hospitals ) - Global Forecast to 2026 is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2%.



Download Report Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=844



The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market.



Digital pathology scanners create whole-slide images (WSI) from glass slides. Converting the images into digital form helps view, analyse, manage, share, and store them easily and efficiently. The scanner identifies certain key points on the tissue and scans it piece by piece. Scanners capture several image resolutions, compress them, and store them in an image file. Along with these benefits, the large share of the scanners segment can be attributed to the high price of scanners and the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions.



The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market.



Human pathology is the study and diagnosis of diseases by examining organs, tissues, cells, and bodily fluids. It presents information drawn from morphologic and clinical laboratory studies with direct relevance to understanding human diseases. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.



The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).



North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.



Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=201524381



Key Player



The major players in the global Digital Pathology market include Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)were the top players in the Digital Pathology market during the forecast period. Other major players in the market include Sectra AB (Sweden), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Corista (US), Indica Labs (US), OptraSCAN (India), Glencoe Software (US), Inspirata (US), Mikroscan Technologies (US), and Kanteron Systems (Spain).



Recent Developments:



- In September 2021, Visiopharm (Denmark) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) collaborated to co-market Visiopharm's portfolio of CE-IVD marked AI-driven Precision Pathology software and Agilent's automated pathology staining solutions portfolio.



- In August 2021, Sectra AB (Sweden) and University Medical Center Utrecht (Netherlands) signed an agreement under which UMC uses Sectra's pathology module for effective multidisciplinary discussions among pathologists and radiologists.



- In May 2021, Sectra AB (Sweden) and Institute Curie (France) signed an agreement which allows the digitization of pathology at Institute Curie. The pathologists in Institute Curie can access cases, digital tools, and AI applications through the Sectra pathology solution.



- In April 2021, Leica Biosystems (US) and Paige.AI, Inc. (US) partnered for Paige's AI-enabled research software for tumour detection, grading, and quantification to Leica Biosystems digital pathology platform in countries throughout North America and Europe.



View detailed Table of Content here @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=844



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are moulded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.