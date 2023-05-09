Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- The report "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Tube, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care, ASCs) - Global Forecasts to 2026", size is projected to reach USD 105.1 billion by 2026 from USD 76.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease, the availability of advanced dialysis, machines disposables and replacement fluids, and increasing government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis treatment and growing adoption home hemodialysis are expected to drive market growth in the coming years



Driver: Increase in the prevalence of incidence of End-Stage Renal Disease(ESRD)



The growing worldwide incidence of ESRD is, therefore, expected to increase the demand for dialysis treatment. Globally, around 2 million people are affected by ESRD each year (Source: USRDS Annual Data Report, 2018). The progression of renal diseases worldwide is anticipated to boost the demand for dialysis to maintain proper kidney functioning. With the rapid growth in the geriatric population globally, the prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to increase significantly. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the hemodialysis market and peritoneal dialysis market at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Restraint: Risks and complications associated with the dialysis



Complications such as cardiac diseases (arrhythmic mechanisms or sudden cardiac arrest) and vascular access-related complications such as bleeding & infection, low blood pressure, nausea, hernia, hepatitis (B & C), and anemia are the major causes of mortality among dialysis patients. Peritonitis is a common complication of peritoneal dialysis resulting due to the contamination of peritoneal dialysate or tubing with pathogenic skin bacteria or due to catheter-related infections. Peritonitis contributes to the death of ~16% of patients on PD each year in North America (Source: Fresenius Medical Care). This limits the uptake of dialysis procedures.



Opportunity: Emerging markets in APAC and RoW



Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the hemodialysis market and peritoneal dialysis market. Taiwan and Malaysia have the highest incidence of treated ESRD in the 45–65 age group and the ?75 years age group, as per the US Renal Data System (2020 annual report).



Key Market Player:



The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include major Tier I and II suppliers of HD & PD products & services are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaverum (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife SA (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (USThese suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe.



The rise in number of dialysis service provider to support the market growth during the forecast period."



Significant rise in number of dialysis service provider, coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD. Along with this growing focus of dialysis service providers towards expansion of their services offerings by launching and acquiring new dialysis centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, globally



Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with acute kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension are factors likely to support the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the region. Moreover, initiative by government to increase the accessibility of the dialysis treatment in the region are likely to offer huge opportunity for the players to capture large customer base.



Prominent players in this Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others



