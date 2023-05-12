Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- Fill Finish Manufacturing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $15.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. Growth of this market includes the rising growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms.



Driver: Rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes



Technological advancements in aseptic fill-finish operations involve the usage of isolators and restricted-access barrier systems (RABS), which create robust sterile manufacturing environments that effectively separate human operators from the fill-finish process. Many equipment manufacturers in the fill finish manufacturing market are focusing on the development of barrier isolation systems, which are integrated fill-finish machines capable of carrying out all stages of fill-finish processes. In contrast to barrier isolation systems, standalone equipment used in fill-finish operations is both time-consuming and expensive, thus making the entire process complex and prone to contamination. The SA25 aseptic filling workcell by Vanrx Pharma is an example of an isolated system. Owing to the benefits of isolators or RABS, many biopharmaceutical companies are adopting these machines in drug production facilities.



In traditional aseptic fill-finish processes, conventional stainless-steel systems require additional cleaning and sterilization (CIP/SIP), whereas a single-use system eliminates the critical steps of sterilization and further reduces the changeover time by simplifying end-of-batch breakdown and decontamination operations. Many pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations are adopting single-use fill finish systems, particularly for biologics. For instance, PreVAS (Syntegon Technology GmbH) is the first completely pre-validated, pre-assembled, and pre-sterilized single-use filling system available for vial, syringe, cartridge, and ampoule filling. This is mainly because single-use systems eliminate the need for expensive and time-consuming sterilisation processes. There are also economic advantages associated with single-use systems, such as the fact that set-up and clean-down times are significantly reduced, thereby reducing labour costs. Single-use systems also help with a reduction in capital costs and chemicals used, along with minimising utilities and water. The increasing pace of technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes is positively driving market growth.



Opportunity: Emerging markets



Most of the global biomanufacturing is in North America, Western Europe, Ireland, and the UK. The emergence of global biosimilars licensure pathways has helped manufacturers expand capabilities by leveraging technologies aimed at minimising costs and amortising capital investments over multiple products. Rising living standards around the world, as well as many governments' desires for local vaccines and biologics manufacturing to serve their respective populations, are driving demand for local biologics production. This is a factor that will significantly drive the demand to expand biomanufacturing capabilities from the West to emerging markets. These economies include countries across Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa—specifically, India, China, Russia, Brazil, and Malaysia. Emerging markets such as India and China will provide lucrative opportunities for players functioning in this market. This can be attributed mainly to low labour and raw material costs, rising research activity, favourable government support, and technological integration and advancements.



List of Key Players:



1. Becton, Dickson and Company (US),

2. Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany),

3. I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy),

4. Stevanato Group (Italy),

5. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US),

6. OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany),

7. Bausch+Strobel (Germany),

8. Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and

9. Gerresheimer AG (Germany).



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market, by product, in 2021



On the basis of products, the fill-finish manufacturing industry is divided broadly into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as increasing demand for prefilled syringes and the rising use of disposable packaging for biologics are driving the market.



The integrated systems segment accounted for the largest share of instruments, by systems, in the fill-finish manufacturing market in 2021



On the basis of systems, the instrument segment is segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems. In 2021, the integrated systems segment dominated the market. Factors such as benefits of integrated system over standalone systems, such as high-speed lines performing multiple operations, increase productivity are driving the adoption of integrated systems in fill-finish operations of drugs.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the fill-finish manufacturing market in 2021



In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market among all the regions. Factors such as well-established reimbursement systems for drugs have further enhanced the demand for biologics among patients by making them affordable to consume, and to fulfill this, biopharmaceutical companies have increased their production volumes and expand production capacities and increasing focus on the development of biosimilar due to the patent expiry of key biologics products.



