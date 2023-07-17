Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- Mice Model Market by Model Types & Services (Inbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Technology (Microinjection, Nuclear Transfer, CRISPR/CAS9), Application (PDx Models, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CDMOs) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in mouse models, and the rising number of clinical trials are boosting the growth of the market. However, the presence of alternative animal research models recent ban on animal models from U.S.FDA can hamper the market growth.



The mice model industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future as researchers and pharmaceutical companies continue to use mice to study human diseases and develop new treatments. With the emergence of advanced genetic engineering techniques, researchers will be able to create mice models that more accurately replicate human diseases. In addition, the use of CRISPR technology is expected to increase the efficiency and accuracy of mice model research. This could lead to the development of more effective treatments for human diseases. Furthermore, the increasing demand for mouse models for clinical trials and drug discovery is expected to further drive the growth of the mice model industry.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Mice Model Market"

228 - Tables

37 - Figures

223 – Pages



Key Market Players:



The market for mice model is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the mice model market are Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Inotiv (US), genOway (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Janvier Labs (France), Harbour BioMed (China), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), PolyGene AG (Switzerland), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty. Ltd. (Australia), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Allentown, LLC (US), Innovive (US), Lab Products, LLC. (US), Crescendo Biologics Limited (UK), ImmunoGenes (Hungary), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Ltd (UK). Marshall BioResources (US), and Applied StemCell Inc. (US).



Model type segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market



Among the model type & services, the mice model market is segmented into model type and services. In 2022, the model type segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to availability of various types of mice models due to advancements in biotechnology.

Cryopreservation services is the fastest-growing application segment of the mice model market

Based on application, the mice model market is segmented into breeding services, cryopreservation services, rederivation services, quarantine services and other services. In 2022, the cryopreservation services segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of mice model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the need of preservation of novel mice models.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market.



The Asia Pacific mice model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising focus on R&D activities, increasing adoption of mice models, and technological development in R&D activites. Moreover, growth in regenerative medicine and biomedical & medical research in Japan are some of the key factors contributing to market growth in the region. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the comparatively less-stringent regulations in Asian countries as compared to those in Europe and the US, as well as the region's low-cost advantage—both factors have driven outsourcing to Asia.



Mice Model Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising investments in mouse model-based research

2. Increasing demand for mouse-based clinical trials (MCTs)

3. Growing preference for personalized medicine



Restraints:



1. Introduction of 3D-printed mouse models



Opportunities:



1. Utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research



Challenges:



1. Development of alternative animal testing methods



Recent Developments:



- In April 2019, Charles River acquired Citoxlab to strengthen its portfolio & geographic footprint, enhancing the ability to partner with clients across the drug discovery and development continuum. This acquisition helped Charles River strengthen its position in regulated safety assessment services, non-regulated discovery services, animal research models, and medical device testing.



- In June 2020, Charles River Laboratories established two new offices in China and Singapore, combined with its existing locations in Japan, Taiwan, India, and South Korea. These offices support sales and project management for biologics research.



- In January 2022, Inotiv completed the acquisition of Orient BioResource Center, Inc. from Orient Bio, Inc., a preclinical CRO and animal model supplier based in Seongnam, South Korea. Orient BioResource Center is a primate quarantine & holding facility located near Alice, Texas.



Mice Model Market Advantages:



- High-throughput Screening: Mice models provide an efficient platform for high-throughput screening of compounds to identify those with pharmacological activity. This allows for rapid identification of promising compounds that can be further tested in preclinical studies.



- Improved Accuracy: Mice models are more accurate than other animal models because they can be genetically modified to have mutations that are seen in humans. This allows for more precise testing of drug efficacy and safety compared to other animal models.



- Reduced Cost: Mice models are much cheaper than other large animal models. This allows for more cost-effective drug development and testing.



- Reduced Timeframe: Mice models provide faster results than other animal models. This reduces the time required to develop drugs and get them to market.



- Reduced Animal Use: Mice models reduce the number of animals needed for drug testing, reducing the use of animals in research.