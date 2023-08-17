Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- According to the new market research report "High-Throughput Screening (HTS) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $25.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $44.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2028. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing adoption of high-throughput screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and growing availability of funds for research. On the other hand, the high cost of high-throughput screening systems is restraining the growth of this market.



Key Market Players:



Key players in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), AXXAM S.p.A (Italy), Promega Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), Promega Corporation (US), Hamilton Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), BMG LABTECH (Germany), DIANA Biotechnologies, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), Biomat Srl (Italy), HighRes Biosolutions (US), Cyclica Inc. (Canada), Crown Bioscience (US), and Sygnature Discovery (UK).

The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D spending in the HTS market. Increased R&D spending can serve as a driving force for the HTS market due to expanded drug discovery efforts, a focus on personalized medicine, technological advancements, and collaborative research efforts.



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.



On the basis type of product & service, the high-throughput screening market is broadly segmented into consumables , instruments, services, and software. In 2022, consumables accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market. This can primarily be attributed to the wide use of reagents & assay kits in HTS techniques, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and rising government funding for life sciences research.



The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2022.



Based on application, the high-throughput screening market is categorized into drug discovery, biochemical screening, life sciences research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market in 2022. The key factor driving this segment's growth is the increasing number of clinical trials and rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.



North America was the largest regional market for high-throughput screening in 2022.



Geographically, the high-throughput screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the presence of major players in the region are factors driving the growth of the HTS market in this region.