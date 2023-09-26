Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- Orthopedic Devices Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $36.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $48.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in elderly population worldwide, increasing number of osteoarthritis cases, growing participation in sports, rising awareness about the presence of orthopedic treatment, technological advancements and growth strategies adopted by the players in the orthopedic devices such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are expected to propel the growth of the market.



Key Players:



Orthopedic Devices Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

1. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders

2. Growing demand for minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures

3. Rising number of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries

4. Increasing geriatric population

5. Increasing research funding and initiatives adopted by orthopedic manufacturers to promote brand awareness



Restraints:

1. Risks and complications associated with orthopedic surgical procedures

2. High costs associated with orthopedic treatments



Opportunities:

1. Growth opportunities offered by emerging markets

2. Rising number of hospitals and shift toward outpatient care

3. Increasing use of robotics and 3D printing in orthopedics



Challenges:

1. Dearth of orthopedic surgeons



Increasing aging population with degenerative spine diseases are anticipated to accelerate the demand for spinal implants and surgical devices



The incidence of degenerative lumbar spine disease is currently increasing among older generation, and this has led to an increased demand for spinal surgeries. Acceptance of minimally invasive procedures in treatment of spinal cord disorders involve lesser muscle damage, blood loss, shorter hospital stays; quicker recovery; and preservation of spinal mobility post-surgery are contributing towards the growth of the segment. Moreover, rising cases of road accidents and sports related spinal injuries and growing advancements in spinal implants are anticipated to enhance the growth of segment.



Orthopedic devices market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in Asia Pacific



The Asia Pacific orthopedic devices market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. The presence of a large patient population, improved healthcare infrastructure, the rising number of hospitals, and the rapidly growing aging population (especially in Japan and China) are likely to contribute towards the rapid growth of orthopedic devices market in Asia Pacific Additionally, grants offered by the government to promote the awareness and research on orthopedic diseases, expansion of geographical footprints of key players in Asian Countries by setting up orthopedic devices manufacturing units and increasing local manufacturers in the region are anticipated to support the significant growth orthopedic devices market in Asia Pacific.



Prominent players in this market are Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun (Germany), Enovis (US), NuVasive (US), Acumed LLC (US), BSN Medical (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Arthrex (US), Allegra Orthopaedics (Australia), DeRoyal Industries (US), among others



Recent Developments



- In January 2023, Zimmer Biomet acquired Embody, Inc. with a focus on strengthening its brand presence in the orthopedic devices market.



- In November 2022, Enovis announced the launch of a new DynaNail Helix fixation system used for the treatment of bone fractures, joint fusion, and bone reconstruction.



- In September 2022, Stryker Corporation introduced New Gamma4 Hip fracture nailing system to expand its orthopedic fixation devices product portfolio.



