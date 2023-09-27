Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- Metaverse in Healthcare Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $79.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing adoption of mixed reality for performing minimally invasive surgeries, growing focus on telemedicine, increasing use of digital twins, and the growing importance of blockchain technology in healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of this market. However, increasing concerns over data privacy and security and the high implementation cost of technologies are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=225839181



Browse in-depth TOC on "Metaverse in Healthcare Market"

121 - Tables

39 - Figures

237 – Pages



Metaverse in Healthcare Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing adoption of mixed reality for performing minimally invasive surgeries

2. Applications of metaverse in telemedicine

3. Increasing use of digital twins

4. Increasing importance of blockchain technology in healthcare



Restraints:



1. Data privacy and security concerns

2. High implementation cost

3. Health and mental issues from excessive use



Opportunities:



1. Increasing use of metaverse in medical education and training

2. Use of metaverse in surgical applications



Challenges:



1. HIPAA regulations for healthcare metaverse

2. Interoperability issues

3. Local government restrictions coupled with environmental impact



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=225839181



The Software segment accounted for the largest share in the metaverse in healthcare market, by component.

The metaverse in healthcare market, by component, is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment includes platforms and applications that enable the creation, customization, and deployment of virtual experiences. The hardware segment includes devices such as head-mounted displays and haptic feedback gloves that enable users to interact with the virtual environment, while the services segment includes consulting, development, and support services that enable healthcare providers to integrate the metaverse into their workflows.



In 2022, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in metaverse in healthcare market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased adaptation of AR/VR software in the healthcare industry and the significant rise in investments made in software development.

By Technology, the Augmented/Virtual reality segment registered the highest growth in the metaverse in healthcare market during the forecast period



Based on technology, the metaverse in healthcare market is segmented into augmented and virtual reality, mixed reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital twin, Internet of Things, and medical wearables. The augmented and virtual reality segment accounted for the largest share of 28.2% of the metaverse in healthcare market in 2022. The large share of the augmented and virtual reality segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of VR and AR in the healthcare industry, improved patient outcomes, and the growing focus on enhancing medical training, reducing costs, increasing accessibility, improving patient engagement, and driving innovation.



By Application, the medical education and surgical training segment accounted for the largest share in the metaverse in healthcare market.



In 2022, Based on application, the medical education and surgical training segment accounted for the largest share of 26.6% of the metaverse in healthcare market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing budget of hospitals to improve the quality of care provided and reduce the cost of care.



By End User, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share in the metaverse in healthcare market.



In 2022, The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the metaverse in healthcare market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising need for an efficient healthcare system, growing patient volume, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers, growth in telehealth, and the rising adoption of metaverse technology in healthcare.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable

government initiatives for implementing metaverse technologies in the healthcare industry, the growing adoption of AR/VR in healthcare, the rising need for advanced healthcare technologies to track and monitor the large volume of patients, and the rising demand for quality healthcare at low costs are driving the growth of this regional market.



Key Market Players:



Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), XRHealth (US), CAE Inc. (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (US), Wipro (India), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), GE HealthCare (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), 8Chili, Inc. (US), MindMaze (Switzerland), AccuVein, Inc. (US), EON Reality (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), Novarad Corporation (US), Oodles Technologies (India), CMR Surgical (UK), Merative (US), BioflightVR (US), WorldViz, Inc. (US), Google (US), Oculus (Meta Platforms, Inc.) (US), and Augmedics (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=225839181



Recent Developments:



- In March 2023 NVIDIA Corporation (US) partnered with Microsoft (US) , This collaboration will help connect Microsoft 365 applications and NVIDIA Omniverse to digitalize their operations, engage in the industrial metaverse, and train advanced models for generative AI and other applications



- In February 2023, Wipro (India) launched Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which enables the insurance and verification of tamper-proof, self-verifiable digital credentials for current or potential healthcare or financial service providers, as well as educational institutions.



- In November 2022, GE Healthcare (US) collaborated with MediviewXR(US) . This collaboration was aimed at developing the OmnifyXR medical imaging system.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com