Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2023 -- Glycated Albumin Assay Market by Application (Prediabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), End User (Hospitals & Diabetic Care Center, Diagnostic Laboratory) & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & MENA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 0.3 billion by 2028 from USD 0.2 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Additionally, the aging population in developed and developing nations would favorably impact the market for glycated albumin assay. The prevalence of age-related illnesses like diabetes and pancreatic disorders is anticipated to rise dramatically as the senior population is forecast to grow quickly. Numerous test prescriptions to assess the levels of creatinine, albumin, glucose, ketones, and bilirubin are caused by diagnosing and treating such disorders, which is driving the market's expansion. Browse through 100 market data tables and 44 figures spread across 180 pages and the in-depth TOC of the glycated albumin assay market.



The glycated albumin assay industry is poised for significant growth and advancements in the near future. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the need for effective monitoring of glycemic control, glycated albumin testing is expected to gain prominence in clinical practice. This assay offers several advantages over traditional glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) testing, including shorter turnaround times, sensitivity to recent glycemic changes, and independence from factors such as erythrocyte lifespan and certain hemoglobin variants. The development of innovative technologies and methods, such as enzymatic and immunoassay-based approaches, will further improve the accuracy and reliability of glycated albumin measurements. Moreover, the integration of glycated albumin testing with digital health platforms and point-of-care devices will enhance accessibility and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. As the demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies continues to grow, glycated albumin assays hold great potential for optimizing diabetes management, guiding treatment decisions, and reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications. The future of the glycated albumin assay industry is promising, with advancements in technology and increasing clinical adoption set to revolutionize glycemic monitoring and improve patient outcomes.



Key Market Players:



The major players operating in this market are Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, Inc. (China), Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (US), DxGen Corp. (South Korea), Weldon Biotech (India), Hzymes Biotech (China).



Glycated Albumin Assay Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



- Rising prevalence of diabetes



Restraints:



- Unfavorable reimbursement scenario



Opportunities:



- Rising investments in healthcare and life sciences research



Challenges:



- Changing regulatory landscape



The type 2 diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the glycated albumin assay market, by application segment, in 2022



Based on application, the glycated albumin assay market is segmented into prediabetes, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes. The type 2 diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the glycated albumin assay market, mainly due to increased focus on type 2 diabetes care and increased funding for diagnostic research.



Hospitals and diabetes care centers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The significant market share of this sector is mostly due to an increased emphasis on early disease diagnosis. Additionally, hospitals and diabetes care facilities are committed to providing patients with diabetes-specialized care. Their focus on comprehensive diabetes care makes them primary locations for conducting glycated albumin assays, which are important diagnostic tests for monitoring glycemic control.



North America is the largest regional market during the forecast period



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five main geographic segments of the worldwide glycated albumin assay market. In 2022, the glycated albumin assay market's largest regional market was North America. The government's support for regional research and increased funding for the creation of preventive care diagnostics can be used to explain North America's significant market dominance.



