Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- Medical Radiation Shielding Market by Products (Shields, Booths, Lead sheet, Doors, Windows, Curtain, X-Ray), Solution (Radiation Therapy, Cyclotron, PET, CT, MRI), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs, Diagnostic Center), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growth in the Medical Radiation Shielding market is mainly driven by the Increasing usage of radiation therapy for diagnosis, and the rising number of trained radiologic technologists is expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the Medical Radiation Shielding market during the forecast period. However, the Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure and the dearth of skilled oncologists/radiologists are restricting the growth of this market.



The Key players in the Medical Radiation Shielding market are ESCO Technologies (US), Mirion Technology (US), Nelco Worldwide (US), Gaven Industries Inc. (US), Radiation Protection Products, Inc. (US), Marshield (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp. (US), Amray Medical (Ireland), A&L Shielding (US), Global Partners in Shielding Inc. (US), Veritas Medical Solutions LLC. (US), AliMed Inc. (US), Protech Medical (US), Ultraray (US), Mars Metal Company (Canada), Nuclear Lead Co. Inc. (US), Nuclear Shields B.V. (Netherlands), Globe Composite Solutions LLC. (US), Shielding International Inc. (US), Bar-Ray Products (US), Xena Shield (India), Burlington Medical (US), SIMAD S.r.l. (Italy) and European EMC Products (UK).



Drivers:



- Increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment



Restraints:



- Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure



Opportunities:



- Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries



Challenges:



- High cost of lead in manufacturing radiation accessories



MRI Shielding Products segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



The Medical Radiation Shielding market, by product, has been segmented into MRI Shielding Products, Lead Lined Glass, Doors & Windows, Lead Lined Drywalls & Plywood, Shields, Barriers, Booths, Lead Sheets, Lead Bricks, High-Density Concrete Blocks, X-ray Rooms, Lead Curtains & Screens and Lead Acrylic. Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries, Increasing investments for cancer research with technological advancements in radiation detection to meet the growing demand.



The Diagnostic Shielding segment held the largest market share in the solution market.



By solution, the global Medical Radiation Shieldingmarket is broadly segmented into Diagnostic Shielding and Radiation Therapy Shielding. Increasing demand for a number of PET/CT scans for diagnostic imaging will drive the growth of the market. According to a 2020 report from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), there were 378 MRI units in Canada in 2019. The country also had 305 SPECT units, 271 SPECT-PET units, and 57 PET-CT units in 2019. CT is the most common modality, with 549 machines in Canada, up from 484 machines in 2010; MRI is the second most common, with 378 machines in 2020 from 281 machines in 2010. The number of CT scanners in Canada is well below the average—15 per million population, as opposed to 26—among OECD countries.



North America dominates the global Medical Radiation Shielding market.



Based on the region, the Medical Radiation Shielding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North American market is driven by the growing focus on growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment. According to a report published by ACS (in October 2020), cancer patients in the US paid USD 5.6 billion out-of-pocket for cancer treatments, including surgical procedures, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy drugs, in 2018. Approximately USD 183 billion was spent in the US on cancer-related healthcare in 2015, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 222.2 billion by 2025 and USD 246 billion by 2030.



- In September 2022, ESCO Technologies partnered with IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, on a state-of-the-art MRI facility at Boston Children's Hospital located in Boston, Massachusetts. The newly opened Hale Family building will provide diagnostic and treatment capabilities using IMRIS' unique on-demand intraoperative MRI (iMRI) during surgery.



- In January 2021, Mirion Technologies acquired Sun Nuclear Corporation to strengthen its position in the market.



- In September 2020, Mirion acquired Biodex Medical Systems, a leader in the medical industry that offers nuclear medicine instruments, medical imaging equipment, and rehabilitation systems.



