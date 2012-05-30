S-NET Communications Launches New Multi Media Website

Des PLaines, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- -NET Communications has launched its new website, at http://www.snetconnect.com. The dramatically redesigned site, created by the in-house digital team, embodies the SNET’s forward–thinking vision and commitment to the growing needs of its clients. Based on extensive research with clients and users, it offers: rich content provided by both clients and SNET staff from across the system direct access to reference materials from almost every page streamlined searching and more intuitive navigation interactive screens using multimedia client testimonials.



The site’s homepage welcomes visitors with bold new colors, a clean uncluttered design, and moving images with featured content centered on the S-NET Communications’ mission to define business communications, network security, and robust feature set..



“With changing information needs, the introduction of many new connectivity services, and the availability of new web technology, it was time for a comprehensive restructuring of the online window to our services,” said S-NET President Alex Fayn. “The new http://www.snetconnect.com is easier to use, reflects a diverse range of client experiences, and provides increased flexibility for future growth. It will greatly improve the experience of S-NET users as we move ahead into new realms of services. I am immensely proud of it.”



Improved Navigation and Searching

Analysis showed that 25% of all searches of telecom sites are for basic information about the types of products and services offered, so a new “Client Testimonials” section was created as one of eight core navigation items at the top of each page. Deep footers and sidebars on every page also provide shortcuts to multimedia content, product information, resources, videos, and other popular content.



New Types of Content

The website features new types of video content, inspired by the client experiences before and after utilizing S-NET Communications to meet their connectivity needs. The first of these projects, a new video spokesman, gives a broad overview of the products and services offered by S-NET Communications- from its hosted cloud phone system, the powerful hosted call center and amazingly fast fiber connectivity.