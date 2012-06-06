Exciting News from the world of Porsche Car Hire

Northolt, Middlesex -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- For fans of Porsche Hire this year’s Geneva Motor Show really was an extravaganza of these beautiful vehicles. Their stunning spectacle included the launch of the new Boxster, the Panamera GTS, and the 911 Carrera Cabriolet. Reviewing these cars now that we have a moment to catch our breath, we can see that we have a fantastic selection of new models that will be coming to us now and in the future, to complement what is already available through Porsche Car Hire.



Taking a look at what’s coming in just around the corner in May, the mid-engined Porsche Boxster reinvents what this model has to offer and how it is packaged for our enjoyment. At the forefront of this new sports car is its evolutionary styling. More than a facelift, the refreshing silhouette will revitalise what it means to drive a Porsche this summer. What’s more, the body is completely fabricated from lightweight materials, to enhance both the driving and efficiency. To complement this, a direct petrol injection flat-six engine is mounted on the completely revised chassis. This 2.7 litre engine’s new level of performance draws it even closer to its larger sibling, the Boxster S with its 3.4 litre engine. They both take the standard six-speed manual gearbox, although there is a seven-speed dual clutch option.



To complete the picture of lightweight driving and fuel efficiency whilst maintaining superb handling, the Boxster enjoys electro-mechanical power steering for excellent performance and up to fifteen percent improved fuel economy. This uplifting Boxster is currently rolling off the production line in Zuffenhausen in Stuttgart in Germany in order to be on the showroom floor ahead of its release for sale here in Britain on 5th May.



Looking further up the ladder, the 911 Carrera Cabriolet and Panamera GTS were also premiered. The new 911 Carrera Cabriolet has also shed some weight in time for the warmer months. A sporty drive awaits drivers with its trademark dynamic driving appeal and iconic design of any 911. This is coupled with the added dimension of the folding convertible roof for a versatile yet functional supercar. This car has already been made available, although with a price tag of £80,000 it is not as accessible as the Boxster, understandably.



Finally the Panamera GTS was revealed to us. With increases to both power output and torque, the 4.8 litre naturally-aspirated V8 engine can now deliver up to 520Nm at 3500 rpm. Also now available, the four-seater GTS has been released in a unique high-gloss black exterior package for a price of not less than £90,409.



Whilst the Boxster remains the least expensive way to own a Porsche, at £37,589, even when it becomes available next month and after the waiting lists have disappeared it is still out of reach of many. The other costs of ownership such as tax and insurance also make it a somewhat impractical option. Super Car Hire remains the best way to get behind the wheel of a Porsche this year.



Contact Information :

Signature Car Hire

45 Rowdell Road,

Northolt,

Middlesex,

UB5 6AG

Tel: 0845 370 2222

Fax: 0845 370 2223

Email : sales@signaturecarhire.com

Website : http://www.signaturecarhire.co.uk/