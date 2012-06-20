Market Report, "Travel and Tourism in Morocco", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in Morocco" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- After a slow pick up in the number of arrivals during 2010, 2011 saw very sluggish growth. This was mainly caused by the "Arab Spring", the Marrakech bombing and the euro crisis affecting the second half of 2011. Growth remained below 1%, with European and Western tourists avoiding the Middle East region for much of the year. This had an impact on Morocco due to its close proximity to Egypt and Libya. Morocco itself remained quiet, except for the bombing that occurred in Marrakech in April...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games to Promote Tourism Growth
- Travel and Tourism in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Government Committed to Increased Investment and Regulatory Change to Promote Tourism Growth
- Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Tourism Infrastructure Benefiting From Government Investment
- Travel and Tourism in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Public-Private Partnership Investments are Driving Rapid Development of Transportation Infrastructure
- Travel and Tourism in Thailand