ADHI Schools to Launch New Website

After providing in-person, pre-licensing courses and crash courses over the weekend for real estate license exams for years, ADHI Schools is now offering online studying aids that will help students better prepare outside of the classroom on Crashcourseonline.com. The website is designed to help prepare students for their California real estate exam as thoroughly as possible.



The website offers live cram courses over the weekend throughout the entire state of California on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also optional online training and practice testing that starts at 2 p.m. All of the training sessions cover everything that will be on the California real estate exam. “Classroom instruction is only half of the preparation for the exam; the other half is revising at home, which can also be the hardest part for students,” ADHI Schools founder Kartik Subramaniam said. “I am confident that our new online tools will help more students experience greater success on the California real estate exam.”



About ADHI Schools

ADHI Schools was founded by Kartik Subramaniam in 2003 and is a real estate education company that specializes in training real estate agents to obtain their California real estate license. In addition to training future agents, ADHI Schools has also provided consulting services to companies, both in education and the real estate markets, and their partnerships with large market businesses helps them better serve their customers. They offer services at in-person classes, or online.