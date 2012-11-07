Innovative Essentials Expanding Line of Low Profile Mobile Sit Stand Carts

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- A greater variety of low-profile mobile sit stand carts, also known as mobile workstations or data entry carts, have been requested in the past, since they are ideal for fitting into small spaces, and Innovative Essentials has now made them available. Institutions in healthcare, education and other industries that have to economize space commonly use them. Click on the link for more information on stand up desk.



Sit-stand carts are now available in a wide variety of styles, including those with single or double monitor mounts, angled laptop or keyboard shelves, mouse platforms, and CPU holders with different numbers of clamps. The executives at Innovative Essentials are excited to offer a greater selection of styles and features, since the stations have been in high demand, and expect sales and customer satisfaction to rise even higher in the next few months. “The holiday season is always busy, and now companies can find products that better meet their needs, as they enter the new year,” a company spokesperson said.



For more information about Innovative Essential, and their expanded line of low Profile Mobile sit stand carts, visit their website at http://www.innovativeessentials.com.



About Innovative Essentials

Innovative Essentials is a company that specializes in industry solutions, including Laptop Mounts, iMac Mounts, iPad Mounts, LCD Monitor Mounts, Computer Keyboard Trays, CPU Mounts, Cable Management Kits, Height Adjustable Sit Stand Desks, Ergonomic Leather Recliners, Back Support Cushions, Orthopedic Comfort Pillows and more. The staff at Innovative Essentials prides themselves on offering the best customer service in the industry and has assisted many large companies in the past, such as Google, Wells Fargo and more.